WELLSTON — Trimble coach Howie Caldwell stood in the hallway at Wellston High School, looking like he just went 12 rounds in a heavyweight fight.
"To be honest with you, I'm kind of at a loss for words," he said. "This one was draining."
The No. 1 seed Tomcats were pushed to the brink of elimination before responding with a 49-48 win over No. 9 Notre Dame in a Division IV district semifinal on Saturday afternoon.
The Titans (16-7) led nearly the entire game before Blake Guffey and the Tomcats went ahead in the closing minutes to advance to the district finals for the fourth consecutive season.
"A lot of clubs would have given up," Caldwell said. "This wasn't our best game by any stretch of the imagination, but we had 49 (points) and they had 48. That's all we care about, we had one more than they did. We live to advance to another one."
Trimble (21-1) advances thanks in large part to another monster game from Guffey, the program's all-time leading scorer.
Guffey had 26 points on 6 of 14 shooting, 15 rebounds and two assists. Dealing with the taller Titans inside, Guffey still managed to get to the free throw line 16 times, making 13.
Guffey scored 12 points in the final quarter, coming up with the big plays to extend Trimble's season.
"Words can't describe what kind of player he is," Caldwell said. "We may coach for quite a few years and I don't know if they'll ever be another Blake Guffey."
Notre Dame had length in its zone defense, with 6-foot-7 senior Johnathan Strickland camped out in the paint.
The Titans led 14-7 after one quarter, forcing the Tomcats to battle uphill.
The task become even more difficult when Notre Dame ended the fourth quarter with a 6-1 surge, leading 37-32.
The Tomcats buckled down on defense, holding the Titans to 11 fourth-quarter points.
"We pleaded with them to play Trimble basketball," Caldwell said of the fourth quarter.
The Tomcats forced a 37-37 tie after two Michael Clark free throws, but never led until Guffey found an open 3-pointer in the corner.
It was his only long-range attempt of the game, and he swished it to put Trimble ahead 40-38. When the Titans tied the game up, Guffey scored inside for a 42-40 edge with 3:56 remaining.
The Tomcats had erased the early deficit, but still had work to do after Notre Dame senior Johnathan Strickland's 3-pointer with 1:44 left tied the game at 43-43.
Guffey stepped up to the challenge again. Tyler Weber was fouled with 1:35 left, but missed both free throws.
Guffey crashed the offensive boards, getting fouled and hitting both free throws with 1:30 left for a 45-43 lead.
Strickland missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and Guffey would eventually get another offensive rebound that led to two more free throws for a 47-43 lead.
Guffey missed his first two free throw attempts before making 13 of his final 14 at the stripe.
Carson Sammons scored on a baseline jumper for Notre Dame to cut Trimble's lead to 47-45. Austin Wisor split a pair of free throws for a three-point lead with 36.2 seconds remaining.
Bryce Downs came up with one of the defensive plays of the game, taking a charge on Sammons to give Trimble the ball back with 25.2 seconds left.
That led to Wisor again splitting a pair of free throws for the 49-45 edge.
The Titans ran out of time at that point. Sammons made a 3-pointer, but less than five seconds remained. Notre Dame was out of timeouts and couldn't stop the clock, and Trimble led the final seconds tick away.
Survive and advance. That's what the Tomcats did on Saturday at Wellston.
Trimble enjoyed an advantage at the foul line, making 20 of 34 attempts compared to seven of 10 for the Titans. Notre Dame starters Jermaine Powell and Cody Metzler fouled out in the fourth quarter.
Strickland led the Titans, who had an 11-game winning streak end, with 18 points but was 4 of 16 from 3-point range. Sparks had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
The Tomcats received a gutsy effort from Weber, who was playing on an injured ankle. He scored eight of Trimble's first 10 points, also grabbing five rebounds.
"Hats off to Tyler Weber," Caldwell said. "He played on one leg and our first five points came from him."
Downs also battled inside against the taller Titans, finishing with eight points, six rebounds and four steals.
"I thought our two post men battled like crazy against their big guys," Caldwell said.
Clark, a JV player during the regular season, continued to step up a role off the bench in the tournament. The sophomore scored four points, had four rebounds and an assist. He also took a charge to foul out Powell, the Titans' point guard, in the fourth quarter.
The Tomcats will return to Wellston High School on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in a district final against Western (21-2), which was a 66-60 winner over Federal Hocking.
Trimble will aim to win a third consecutive district championship. The Tomcats were able to survive a tough test against the red-hot Titans, now Caldwell hopes they can get rested up before the next tournament challenge.
"When we play normal, we can play with anyone around," he said. "Get Tyler healthy, get rested up and we'll be ready to go."
Trimble 49, Notre Dame 48
Notre Dame;14;12;11;11;—;48
Trimble;7;15;10;17;—;49
NOTRE DAME 48 (16-7)
Jermaine Powell 2 0-0 4, Dylan Seison 1 0-0 2, Johnathan Strickland 7 0-0 18, Cody Metzler 0 2-2 2, Dominic Sparks 3 4-6 10, Carter Campbell 0 0-0 0, Carson Sammons 3 1-2 8, Jarren Edgington 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 18 7-10 48; 3-point field goals: 5 (Strickland 4, Sammons 1)
TRIMBLE 49 (21-1)
Williams Freeborn 0 0-0 0, Tucker Dixon 0 0-0 0, Blake Guffey 6 13-16 26, Austin Wisor 0 3-6 3, Bryce Downs 3 2-8 8, Tyler Weber 3 0-0 8, Michael Clark 1 2-2 4, Cole Wright 0 0-0 0, Brandon Burdette 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 13 20-34 49; 3-poitn field goals: 3 (Weber 2, Guffey 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Notre Dame 18-48 (.375), 3-point field goals 5-22 (.227), Trimble 13-43 (.302), 3-point field goals 3-11 (.273); Free throws — Notre Dame 7-10 (.700), Trimble 20-34 (.588); Rebounds — Notre Dame 32 (Sparks 8), Trimble 35 (Guffey 15); Assists — Notre Dame 6 (Powell 3), Trimble 6 (Wisor 3); Blocks — Notre Dame 4 (Sparks 2), Trimble 1 (Weber 1); Turnovers — Notre Dame 16, Trimble 13; Steals — Notre Dame 6 (Sammons, Metzler 2 apiece), Trimble 8 (Downs 4); Team fouls — Notre Dame 27, Trimble 10.
