GLOUSTER — Trimble scored early and often in an 18-8 win over South Gallia on Wednesday.
The Tomcats led 9-0 after one inning. The Rebels got to within 11-4 before Trimble scored twice more in the fifth and five more times in the fifth to end the game.
Trimble had 12 hits, with Austin Wisor, Bryce Downs, Tabor Lackey and Cole Wright each collecting two.
Lackey hit a triple, adding three RBIs, scoring a run and drawing a walk.
Wisor had three RBIs, also scoring a run. Downs drew two walks, scoring two runs and gaining an RBI. Wright drove in four runs, scoring once.
Brandon Burdette had a single, walk and two runs scored. Will Sharp had a single, two RBIs and run, while Todd Fouts had a single, three runs, two walks and an RBI.
Downs was Wednesday's winning pitcher, working four innings. He was charged with eight runs, but only two were earned after five Trimble errors. He struck out eight and walked six.
Wright pitched the final inning, recording a strikeout.
Trimble is 6-12 and 3-7 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after its second win in a row, scoring 38 runs in those two triumphs.
Trimble 12, South Gallia 10 (softball)
GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats scored a major comeback, gaining a measure of revenge in the process.
The Tomcats rallied for a 12-10 softball win over South Gallia on Wednesday.
Trimble trailed 9-4 before scoring eight runs in the sixth to take the lead.
The Rebels plated a run in the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Tomcats improved to 4-13 overall and 3-8 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble lost at South Gallia, 7-6, on April 12.
Adelynn Stevens, Bama Martin, Lexi Fouts and Kennedy Kittle each had two hits for Trimble.
Kittle hit two doubles, driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Stevens added a double, collecting three RBIs and scoring once.
Martin had two runs and an RBI while Fouts scored twice.
Briana Orsborne also hit a solo home run, her second long ball of the season.
Cheyenne Williams hit a double and scored a run. Emily Young hit a single, drew a walk and scored a run. Brandis Bickley had a single, run, RBI and walk, while Kylee Dixon had a single and three RBIs.
Martin pitched all seven innings for Trimble, striking out two and walking five.
