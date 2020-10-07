GLOUSTER — The Waterford Wildcats have been at the top of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division volleyball mountain for most of the last decade.
The Trimble Tomcats are hoping to change that this season, and they took a big step toward accomplishing that goal on Tuesday.
The Tomcats took it to the Wildcats from start to finish, earning an impressive 3-0 victory — 25-19, 25-9, 25-10 — inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats (13-4, 8-1 TVC-Hocking) knocked the Wildcats (12-3, 8-2 TVC) out of a three-way tie for first place by knocking them off for the second time this season.
"I think we played pretty well," Trimble coach Shelly Lackey said. "I don't know if it's our best match that we played so far this year, but it's got to be pretty close."
The Wildcats have won seven TVC-Hocking titles in a row, the last three coming outright, and are unbeaten against the rest of the league so far this season.
But they weren't able to solve the Tomcats again, having also lost in four sets in Waterford earlier this season.
"I think it's just that they kept going after every single point, and we've been really focusing on in practice when we're serving, you have to fight for each service point," Lackey said.
The Tomcats' performance was so thorough that their only deficit came at just 1-0 in the second set.
Trimble led 8-0 to start the match, 11-4 in the second set and 13-2 in the third set as the Wildcats never threatened the Tomcats at any point.
It was a celebration from the beginning for Trimble, which honored sophomore setter Jacie Orsborne for her 1,000th career assist early in the match.
"It was exciting to get that assist, and I thank my teammates for helping me get there," Orsborne said.
Orsborne only continued the partying all night, as she gave out 38 assists to her Tomcat teammates.
"It's hard for me to remember sometimes that she's a sophomore," Lackey said. "She doesn't play like a sophomore. Her expectations are more than a sophomore and her attitude is more than a sophomore. But just being able to watch her mix it up and know her options, I am so excited for her."
Orsborne certainly had plenty of offensive weapons at her disposal on Tuesday. Of course, there is always junior outside hitter Laikyn Imler. She powered home a match-high 15 kills.
Riley Campbell also added nine kills from the outside. Adelynn Stevens was all over the court, collecting 10 kills and six aces as part of the dominating effort.
"It just causes utter chaos," Lackey said. "Who are you going to block when you have Laikyn Imler who in my opinion is probably one of the best outsides in this whole, entire area.
"Who are you supposed to block? It messes up the whole scheme of the defense."
Briana Orsborne added three kills and two aces to the winning effort as well.
The Wildcats' best stretch came late in the first set. After trailing 19-10, they were able to pull within 21-17 after a Tomcat hitting error.
They got no closer, as Imler and Campbell responded with kills and Trimble was off to the early lead.
Trimble never let Waterford gain any momentum again. Jacie Orsborne's ace increased a second-set advantage to 11-4. A Stevens' kill made it 18-8, and her ace provided an exclamation point on the 25-9 victory.
The third set was more of the same, Trimble jumping ahead 6-1 after Faith Handley's ace. The lead was 18-4 after Briana Orsborne's kill. Stevens had a kill and an ace for the final points of the 25-10 win, the Tomcats enjoying the sweep on their home court.
Waterford's Lily Roberts and Riley Schweikert each had five kills, while Cara Taylor had 12 assists.
The Wildcats will host Eastern on Thursday, as the Eagles are tied with the Tomcats in the TVC-Hocking standings. Waterford swept Eastern in Tuppers Plains earlier this season.
Trimble has league games remaining against South Gallia (Thursday) and at Belpre (Oct. 13) before hosting Eastern on Oct. 15. The Tomcats still control their own destiny to unseat Waterford in the TVC-Hocking after Tuesday's big win.
Lackey said the Tomcats are a fun group to coach, and the results are showing up on the court.
"These kids understand all of us are better than one of us," she said. "They understand that and these kid literally just enjoy being together. That makes it a blast to coach."
