GLOUSTER — Anyone thinking Trimble might have become ‘fat and happy’ over the last month is overlooking one thing.
These Tomcats have long memories.
It’s why long-time head coach Phil Faires didn’t have to beat the drum, in terms of staying focused, too loudly this week. Sure, Trimble (4-0, 3-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) is undefeated. And yep, the Tomcats check in at No. 6 this week in the statewide Associated Press poll for all of Division VI.
And, yes, it’s true that Trimble hasn’t allowed a single, solitary point after four games of the 2019 season.
But it was just one year ago — in week 5 of 2018 — when Trimble was doing a lot of the same things…and then got derailed in a 21-20 home loss to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.
Now, 12 months later, the Tomcats will try to clear the mid-season non-league hurdle presented when Worthington Christian (3-1) visits Glouster Memorial Stadium on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. start. And, you’re right, the Tomcats feel they have something to prove.
The Tomcats won their league, their region and earned a spot in the state final a year ago. But they didn’t go 10-0, and it was because of week 5.
“They remember that,” Faires said. “They’ve been thinking about, and they’ve been ready for this one to get here for a couple weeks.”
That’s why Faires didn’t have to chide players into paying attention during film review. It didn’t take any convincing to get the Tomcats on board for more conditioning early in the week.
They remember. And they want to change last year’s result this time around.
“They were as focused today as they’ve been in a while,” Faires said Monday. “During our running, they were really going after it.
“They were pushing each other.”
Shutout streak in jeopardy?
Worthington Christian, much like Cin. Hills Christian Academy last year, is an uncommon opponent for Trimble. The game, a one-year deal, came about because the Warriors were without an opponent this season when a league team — Zanesville Rosecrans — dropped down to eight-man football.
The Warriors, who play in the Mid-State League, finished third in the MSL last year at 6-4 and just behind Trimble playoff opponents Fisher Catholic and Harvest Prep.
So when Worthington Christian let it be known it needed a game, the Tomcats said they’d be happy to oblige — if the game was in Glouster. Trimble got a needed quality opponent, and at home, for a second year in a row. And Worthington Christian got a needed 10th game, and a road trip to somewhere it’s never been.
Worthington Christian was established in 1973, but has been playing football for just the last five years. The trip to Trimble is likely unlike any the program has had before.
“I don’t think they’re happy coming here,” Faires admitted. “We just want to keep them unhappy for as long as we can.”
There’s nothing malicious in that quote. Faires was referring to simply trying to win the game. That will be a challenge; the Warriors might be the best team on the Tomcats’ regular-season schedule.
Worthington Christian has won two in a row after a week 2 setback against Northmor (4-0), a small-school power program that handed the Warriors a 42-17 loss. Worthington Christian has also doubled up Northeastern (27-14), bumped off perennial Division VII playoff qualifier Danville (33-26) and drubbed overmatched Grove City Christian (37-6).
The Warriors, also in Division VI but in Region 24 as opposed to Trimble’s Region 21, have designs on the postseason in 2019. Head coach Jeff Hartings has a senior-laden lineup, and an offense that can score on anyone.
The Warriors have five returners filing in on the offensive and defensive lines, with senior Caleb Harper (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) acting as the enforcer up front with 21 tackles, five sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss.
But it’s Worthington Christian’s offense, and ability to throw the ball, that will challenge Trimble the most. Senior QB Lucas Hartings — A 6-4, 180-pound dual threat — has blossomed in his second year as the starter playing for his father.
Hartings, in four games, is completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 901 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions. WC is throwing the ball, on average, 25 times a game with throws short and far, down the middle and out wide. And Lucas Hartings can create with his legs, as evidence by his team-high 237 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
And the Warriors have potential game-breaking weapons on the outside. Senior Jake Thompson is 6-foot-3 and a returning starter; he’s got 17 catches for 163 yards and three scores. But it’s been the arrival of sophomore D.J. Moore — another athletic 6-3 target — that has been the biggest difference maker. Moore has exploded in 2019 with 23 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns in just four games.
“He can really go up and get it,” Faires said.
The Warriors also run the ball enough where Trimble won’t be able to just forget about minding the gaps up front.
“You can’t just take everyone out of the box,” Faires said. “But they go as (Lucas Hartings) goes. He’ll hit the short routes, but then give you a pump-fake and take those deep shots. And he runs.”
In four games, Trimble has allowed just 276 total yards to opponents, or just 2.1 yards per play. Nelsonville-York hit on 9 of 23 passes for 104 yards in the opener, but in the last three games the ‘Cats have seen just 15 combined pass attempts from the opposition. Trimble has allowed three completions for just 27 yards in those three games.
Those numbers will be impossible to maintain against the Warriors. And Faires himself isn’t worried about a fifth-straight shutout to open the season.
“You never realistically expect that, and it’s not the ultimate goal,” the coach said. “We just want to win.”
Big game in Glouster
The game is a huge one for the Tomcats. With a win, Trimble will have a good shot at finishing the year at 10-0 and should be in line to host a game in the OHSAA Playoffs. The Warriors represent a points bonanza for the Tomcats, as does Trimble for Worthington Christian.
A loss, however, and Trimble will have to have a clean sheet the rest of the way and start hoping the math works out in its favor if it wants to host in week 11.
“At 8-2, in Division VI, you’ll be hoping to just get in. At 9-1, you’re probably on the bubble in trying to get a home game. But at 10-0, then I think you’ve got a really good shot,” Faires explained.
“We came into this looking at those two games (Nelsonville-York and Worthington Christian) as probably our two toughest, and probably our two biggest point-getters if we won them,” he added. “We got one. We’d love to get two.”
Stat pack
— Senior RB Conner Wright leads Athens County with 646 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns through four games. Wright is averaging 10.9 yards per carry, and has notched 16 100-yard games in the last 19 overall.
— Senior QB Cameron Kittle hasn’t been overpowering, but continues to be efficient. He’s averaging 8.7 yards per carry (218 yards on 25 carries) and has four rushing scores. In the air, he’s 15 of 21 for 354 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.
— All sophomore Austin Wisor does is catch touchdowns. Seriously. Wisor has four receptions this season, and they’ve added up 128 yards and four touchdowns.
— Trimble hasn’t allowed a single point this season, but does have two defensive touchdowns. The school record for shutouts in a season is nine, set last season. The state record for shutouts in a single season is 10.
