GLOUSTER — Conner Wright wasn’t born for nights like this.
He made himself ready for them.
Wright piled up career-highs of 37 carries, 255 rushing yards and five touchdowns on Friday night as the Tomcats (5-0) kept their perfect season intact with a 34-6 win over Worthington Christian at Glouster Memorial Stadium.
It was a signature game for the senior running back, who continues to pump out 100-yard games with the regularity of a well-oiled machine. It was Wright’s 17th 100-yard game out of Trimble’s last 20 — dating back to the start of the 2018 season.
“We know what we are and what we can do,” Wright said afterward.
With eight seniors starting in the offensive lineup, it’s clear the Tomcats have become the team to beat in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division and perhaps one of the favorites in all of Division VI, Region 21. Trimble is running the ball on 89.9 percent of their offensive plays and picking up 8.3 yards per carry.
Trimble has rushed for at least 242 yards in every game this season, and has broken the 320-yard plateau three different times. It’s no surprise why. Besides Wright, Trimble returns senior starting quarter Cameron Kittle, senior fullback Sawyer Koons and boast the kind of offensive line — five seniors all with playing experience — that most TVC teams can only dream about.
That group up front — LT Jack Nagucki, LG Shawn Turley, C Zach Guffey, RG Ian Joyce and RT Garrett Richards — sets the tone. And Wright makes sure the message hits home.
“Our offensive line, you can’t say enough good things about them,” Trimble head coach Phil Faires said. “That’s where it all starts for us.”
Wright agrees, and would throw in Koons and RB Todd Fouts in there — plus tight ends Tabor Lackey and Blake Guffey — for good measure. Wright is on pace for another monster season — 901 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns and a 9.4 per carry average — through five games.
And it’s all expected, the harvest of long hours spent in the weight room — and on the track and on hills — since last season ended.
“After losing in the state championship last year, we’ve only had one thing on our mind since then,” Wright said. “Football season never ended.
“We lifted more than ever before. After that, we’d go run. We pulled the sled. We’ve done the work.”
Faires said if you wanted to find Wright after a home game, there’s only one stop you need to make.
“There’s about six or seven guys that really worked their butts off in the off-season, and (Wright) led the pack,” Faires said. “You go over there after the game, to the weight room, and you’ll probably see his car there.
“It all shows on nights like this.”
Trimble has dominated the first half of its schedule. The Tomcats are 3-0 in the TVC-Hocking, have allowed just six points in five games, and no one has come close to limiting the wishbone offense.
Big road test
With all that being said, Trimble might be facing its toughest game of the regular-season on Friday night. The ‘Cats will travel to league rival Waterford (4-1, 3-0 TVC Hocking) for a 7:30 p.m. start on Friday night.
Waterford, and Southern (4-1) in week nine, are the only two teams left on the schedule that have winning records. Of Trimble’s four projected toughest games of the season — Nelsonville-York, Worthington Christian, Waterford, Southern — the game on Friday is the only one the Tomcats won’t get on their own home field.
And the Wildcats are the only team in the TVC not intimidated by the prospect of trying to derail the Tomcats. Waterford has had as much success against Trimble as any team in the league since it expanded into its current form 10 years ago.
Since 2010, Trimble is undefeated against TVC Hocking rivals Miller, Federal Hocking, Southern, Eastern, Belpre and South Gallia. Only Wahama, which won three straight from Trimble from 2010 through 2012 — and Waterford have pegged league losses on the Tomcats since 2010.
Waterford pinned two losses on the Tomcats in 2016, 28-14 in the regular-season and 22-0 in a Division VII regional semifinal. Trimble’s last league loss came in 2017, when the Tomcats lost 30-12 at Waterford.
And now the Tomcats make their first trip back there since that setback. Trimble is 7-2 at Waterford since 2000.
Waterford’s lone loss was a 49-0 shutout against Fort Frye (5-0), which is expected to challenge Trimble in Region 21 in the postseason. Both Trimble and Waterford beat up on South Gallia, 45-0 and 40-8 respectively. But the Tomcats also blanked Eastern, 48-0, earlier this season. Waterford needed two long fourth-quarter touchdown passes to slip by Eastern, 24-19, two weeks ago.
Waterford lost two of the better skill players in program history from 2018 — do-everything back Braden Bellville and QB Peyten Stephens — but have reloaded nicely and should again be a balanced threat.
Senior QB Zane Heiss has thrown for more than 500 yards and four touchdowns this season, and is a more than adequate runner with more than 250 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Sophomore Holden Dailey has taken over as the new big threat in the backfield, with more than 300 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Junior fullback Joe Pantelidis has been a nice complementary piece, and senior flanker Nick Fouss is a potential game breaker with 14 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns.
In 2018, Trimble gave up just 12 points in eight league games. All 12 of those points game in a 42-12 home win over Waterford.
This year, Trimble has yet to allow a point against league opposition through three games. Several Tomcats have talked about trying to get a school-record 10 shutouts this season. With five regular-season games remaining, reaching the mark will likely require the ‘Cats play shutout football for the rest of the regular-season.
“That’s the goal,” Wright said. “We can still get there.”
