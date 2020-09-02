GLOUSTER — Federal Hocking made Trimble dig deep on Tuesday, even if the final result was a three-set match.
The Lancers and Tomcats went back and forth in an overtime second set, with Trimble ultimately getting the key points. It led to Trimble’s 3-0 win, 25-10, 31-29, 25-10.
Trimble was in control the first and third sets, but the second set was a marathon that saw Trimble fight off five set points.
“I think that was really good,” Trimble coach Shelly Lackey said. “It does feel good to be able to win the war on that.”
The Tomcats (1-1, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) had to overcome adversity in that second set, not only from the Lancers but from themselves.
The Tomcats uncharacteristically had five service errors, five net violations and 11 other attack errors in the set. It played a large role in an early 6-1 lead flipping into a 19-15 deficit.
“They lose focus and that’s one of the things that we focus on in practice, and we’re doing a couple things with a couple of the kids to make sure they always have the confidence,” Lackey said. “Build them up that way.”
Trimble fought back to tie it up at 19-19, and the two county rivals battled back and forth the rest of the way.
Federal Hocking went ahead 21-19, but the Tomcats surged to the lead, 22-21, on Laikyn Imler’s kill.
Reagan Jeffers served up an ace to give the Lancers a 23-22 edge, and the lead went to 24-22 after a Trimble error.
Riley Campbell’s kill and Jacie Orsborne’s ace evened it up at 24-all, but a Trimble service error put the Lancers back up 25-24.
The teams continued to trade points. Federal Hocking had service errors while leading 25-24 and 26-25, both errors followed by Kayleigh Lemaster kills.
Lemaster’s second kill gave the Lancers a 27-26 edge, but Imler countered with a kill.
Jeffers picked up a kill to give the Lancers their final lead, as consecutive Imler kills pushed Trimble to a 29-28 advantage.
Tied at 29-29, Imler came up with another kill. The Lancers had a kill attempt hit into the net, finally allowing Trimble to escape with the 31-29 win, and the 2-0 lead in the match.
It was a tough loss for the Lancers, who were so close to at least evening the match with the more veteran Tomcats, but they still showed plenty of promise for the season ahead.
“I thought they fought really hard that second set,” Federal Hocking coach Susan Bond said. “We’re learning as we go, because I have two seniors and the rest of them are sophomores and juniors. We’re going to learn fast. We’re going to try and play fast. We’re going to make some mistakes, but we’ll figure it out as we go. We’ll get a little better every day.”
The Lancers carried some momentum into the third set, enjoying early leads of 4-1 and 8-5.
The Tomcats answered with their best stretch of volleyball. Imler’s kill started a 16-0 run that eventually saw Trimble lead 21-8.
Briana Orsborne served four of her five aces during that run as Trimble left no doubt in the third set.
“I think one of the things that we did was we did make some defensive adjustments, and I think we cleaned up the serve receive,” Lackey said.
Imler, a junior outside hitter, shined in the match with 22 kills to lead the Tomcats.
“She is one of the most mentally tough kids that I have ever coached in my entire life,” Lackey said. “The kid is never up, she is never down. She walks in the gym, she can have a big hit, and what I love about her the most is, she gets more excited if Adelynn (Stevens) or Briana or Riley (Campbell) or Faith (Handley), if they have a hit, she’s more excited for them than she is herself. She is a total team player. She’s amazing.”
The Lancers didn’t have an answer for Imler, who had 11 of her kills in the marathon second set.
“When you have a kid that hits like that and you can’t get a really good solid double block against her all the time, we know that she’s going to get her points,” Bond said. “We just have to do the best we can, get in the lanes, try to pick stuff up behind them.”
The Lancers (1-4, 0-1 TVC-Hocking) return home on Thursday against Eastern.
The Tomcats are off until hosting Logan on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Briana Orsborne and Adelynn Stevens each added six kills for Trimble, while Riley Campbell had five kills. Faith Handley recorded four aces, and Jacie Orsborne dished out 37 assists.
Trimble doesn’t have any seniors, but still returns some experience. Some of the Tomcats were members of last winter’s TVC-Hocking championship basketball team.
Lackey said winning the league in volleyball is also one of the group’s goals, and they took the first step forward in that race on Tuesday.
“The girls have a goal of winning the league, but that’s not their end goal this year,” Lackey said. “If we do it, that’s great but we want an extended season. They set that goal, it’s my job to work them to get them. It felt good (tonight), hopefully we see more big wins.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.