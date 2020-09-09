The Trimble volleyball team followed up a dramatic victory on Saturday with a three-set sweep on Tuesday.
The Tomcats are 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after a 3-0 victory (25-17, 25-16, 25-11) win over Southern on Tuesday.
Trimble was also a five-set winner at Logan last Saturday, 27-25, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11.
Laikyn Imler came up big in both wins. Against Southern, she led the way with 13 kills and 10 digs. Riley Campbell also had a solid match against the Tornadoes with eight kills, six aces and six digs.
Adelynn Stevens added two kills, two aces and eight digs, while Briana Orsborne had three kills and two blocks. Jacie Orsborne handed out 25 assists and served up four aces.
The Tomcats rallied back on the road for the non-league win against Logan. Imler powered home 25 kills to go with 15 digs on defense. Campbell also added 15 kills and 24 digs. Stevens contributed 11 kills and 23 digs.
Jacie Orsborne ran the offense with 55 assists against the Chieftains.
Ella Guthrie led Logan with 10 kills, while Cailin Cook-Porter had six kills and Tabitha Eveland three kills.
Trimble will travel to Waterford on Thursday for a key TVC-Hocking match.
