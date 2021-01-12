GLOUSTER — A matchup of Athens County teams went in favor of the Trimble Tomcats.
Trimble built up a big early lead as it defeated the Athens Bulldogs, 55-31, on Monday inside White Gymnasium.
Trimble built up a huge 21-4 advantage after one quarter and never looked back.
The Tomcats improved to 10-1 with the victory.
Trimble continued to build on the lead in the second quarter, leading 35-8 at halftime. The Tomcats' lead was 55-18 going to the fourth quarter.
Athens (1-11) won the final frame 13-0 to provide for the final margin.
Briana Orsborne led the scoring for Trimble with 15 points, 13 coming in the first half. She made six 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Jayne Six followed with 13 points, eight coming in the third quarter. She made six 2-point field goals and one of her four free throw attempts.
Emily Young gave Trimble three players in double figures when she finished with 10 points. She made five 2-point field goals, scoring eight points in the first half.
Point guard Laikyn Imler made her return after missing the previous two games. She scored eight points on four 2-point field goals.
Emma Beha added seven points, making three 2-pointers and one of her two free throw attempts
Sophia Ives rounded out the Tomcats' scoring with two points.
Kesi Federspiel paced the Bulldogs with 14 points, as she made four 2-pointers and two 3-pointers.
Haylie Mills followed with eight points for Athens, making four 2-point field goals. Kianna Benton added seven points, all coming in the third quarter, while Harper Bennett tallied two points.
After hosting Berne Union on Wednesday, the Tomcats are scheduled to host Southern on Thursday.
Athens is scheduled to host Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leader Vinton County on Thursday.
