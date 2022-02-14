GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats improved to 19-0 with a 59-42 victory over the Athens Bulldogs on Saturday inside William White Gymnasium.
Trimble led 17-15 after one quarter, 31-25 at halftime and 46-30 going to the final quarter.
Blake Guffey led Trimble with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Tyler Weber added 14 points for Trimble to go with four assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Bryce Downs had nine points, nine rebounds and three steals. Tucker Dixon chipped in eight points, while Austin Wisor had five points and five assists. Cole Wright had two points.
Levi Neal led Athens (7-14) with 12 points, while Landon Wheatley had 10 points. Derick Welsh had eight points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Luke Brandes added seven points, while Nathan Shadik had five points.
