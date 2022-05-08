Tomcats top Lancers in 10 innings From staff reports May 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lexee Fouts helped the Trimble Tomcats earn an extra-inning victory. Fouts had two RBIs in the 10th inning, leading Trimble to a 6-4, 10-inning win at Federal Hocking High School last Wednesday. The game was tied at 3-3 after nine innings when both teams found some offense. Fouts had her go-ahead RBIs that top of the 10th, with Joelle Richards adding another RBI. It was up to Richards to finish the game in the pitching circle in the bottom half of the 10th inning. She allowed a run, but Federal Hocking got no closer. Federal Hocking led 2-1 after five innings, with Trimble scoring twice in the top of the sixth to go ahead 3-2. The Lancers answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, and it remained tied through the next three innings. Adelynn Stevens, Kennedy Kittle and Richards each had two-hit games. Briana Orsborne added a double. Alexis Wilkes struck out 12 in the loss for Federal Hocking. Danni Rymer was 4 for 5 at the plate. The Tomcats (7-10) also had a 9-8 win over the Miller Falcons last Tuesday. Kennedy, Stevens and Brandis Bickley all had three-hit games for Trimble. Stevens had a triple and RBI, while Bickley had a double and two RBIs. Riley Campbell and Emily Young each went 2 for 4. Young had two doubles and an RBI, with Campbell hitting one double with an RBI. Richards was the winning pitcher, striking out five and walking one. Jace Agresti led Miller by going 3 for 5, hitting a three-run home run. She also pitched for the Falcons, striking out four and walking one. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
