GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats earned their second league victory in as many nights when they defeated the South Gallia Rebels on Saturday.
Trimble was able to sweep the season series against South Gallia after earning the 53-40 win inside Bill White Gymnasium.
Trimble improves to 17-3 overall after its third consecutive victory, and 12-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The game was close throughout, with Trimble slowly pulling away. The Tomcats trailed 11-10 after a quarter, but led 23-20 by halftime. Trimble's lead stood at 40-32 going to the fourth quarter.
As he has much of the season, sophomore Blake Guffey led the way for Trimble. He scored 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting, adding seven rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists.
Brayden Weber also hit double figures for the Tomcats, scoring 10 points. He was a force on defense with six steals, also grabbing six rebounds.
Tyler Weber added eight points and two steals. Cameron Kittle set the offense up, scoring eight points to go with eight assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Austin Wisor added four points, while Sawyer Koons had two points and three rebounds. Conner Wright scored a point for Trimble.
Brayden Hammond led South Gallia (12-10, 8-8 TVC-Hocking) with 12 points, while Layne Ours added 10 points.
Trimble has two TVC-Hocking games remaining, hosting Miller on Thursday and Southern on Friday.
