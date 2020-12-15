GLOUSTER — The Eastern Eagles did their best to try and keep up, but the Trimble Tomcats proved to be too much on Monday.
Trimble used a strong second-half effort to pull away for a 62-40 win over Eastern inside White Gymnasium.
Trimble won every quarter, slowly building up its advantage.
The Tomcats led 15-11 after one quarter and 29-20 at halftime.
Trimble pushed ahead by a count of 41-27 by the end of the third quarter. Overall, the Tomcats won the second half 33-20 after scoring 21 fourth-quarter points.
The Tomcats improved to 4-0 overall, and 3-0 inside the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble had 12 players get in the game, eight players score and four land in double figures.
Jayne Six led all scorers with 19 points, making nine 2-point field goals. She finished strong, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Laikyn Imler added 13 points, making five 2-pointers and going 3 of 4 from the foul line.
Briana Orsborne tallied 11 points for Trimble, while Emily Young scored 10 points on the strength of a pair of 3-pointers.
Emily Calentine added three points for Trimble, while Emma Beha, Riley Campbell and Sophia Ives each scored two points.
Eastern (1-5, 0-3 TVC-Hocking) was led by Jennifer Parker's 13 points. Sydney Reynolds added seven points, while Erica Durst and Juli Durst each scored five points. Whitney Durst added four points, while Hope Reed tallied two points.
Trimble has a big road game awaiting on Thursday, traveling to Federal Hocking High School. The Lancers are off to a 5-0 start, including 1-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
