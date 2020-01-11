WELLSTON — Defense led the way in Trimble's non-league win at Wellston on Friday.
The Tomcats were able to lock down the Rockets, leading to a 49-27 victory.
Trimble led 10-2 after one quarter, and 29-11 by halftime. The advantage was 43-16 going to the final quarter.
The Tomcats improve to 9-1 with their seventh victory in a row, while Wellston falls to 2-8 with its fourth loss in a row.
Brayden Weber led Trimble in scoring with 19 points after making 8 of 12 shots from the field. He added four assists, six rebounds and three steals.
Blake Guffey finished with 17 points for Trimble.
Cameron Kittle didn't score, but still flirted with a double-double. The senior point guard handed out nine assists and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with five steals.
Tyler Weber added five points for three steals for Trimble, while Zach Guffey had four points. Austin Wisor and Kyle Kennedy each scored two points.
The Rockets were balanced in defeat. Jon Garvin and Evan Brown each scored six points, while Josh Bodey and Cyan Ervin each had five points.
Wellston was held to 22.0 percent from the field, making 8 of 36 shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.