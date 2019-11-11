The Trimble Tomcats will return to the scene of one of their greatest triumphs.
Trimble’s next playoff game — a Division VI, Region 21 semifinal — will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. inside of St. Clairsville’s Red Devil Stadium.
The No. 4 seeded Tomcats will take on No. 1 New Middletown Springfield, with a spot in the regional finals at stake.
Both teams are 11-0 after perfect regular seasons, followed by playoff victories.
The Tomcats also played in St. Clairsville on the way to a Division VII state finals appearance in 2013. They defeated Western Reserve inside Red Devil Stadium, 14-10, in a state semifinal.
Springfield is in the playoffs for the ninth time — the fourth time since 2002 — and has a 5-8 playoff record after last week’s 34-7 win over Western Reserve.
Springfield High School is located in Mahoning County, south of Youngstown and near the Pennsylvania border.
The Tigers were champions of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference in 2019, outscoring teams 472-119 on the season.
The Tomcats are now 18-15 in the playoffs after last week’s 26-14 win over Southern. It marks the eighth season in a row in which Trimble has won a playoff game.
The Tomcats will now try and advance to the regional finals for the fourth time since 2013.
The other Region 21 contest features No. 2 Mogadore (10-1) against No. 3 Fort Frye (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook Eugene Capers Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
