GLOUSTER — After being out of the gym for nearly two weeks due to a quarantine, Trimble coach Joe Richards said the Tomcats were itching to get back to business.
"We were able to practice Sunday and Monday," he said. "The energy in the gym was awesome both days. We practiced as well as we possibly could have for being off 12 days. It's unbelievable the way they responded."
The Tomcats are back, and they have another title after Tuesday's performance against Federal Hocking.
Trimble clinched at least a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after a 74-67 victory over the Lancers inside William White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats (15-3 overall) improved to 11-0 in the TVC-Hocking, officially winning a second league title in a row.
They were able to outlast the Lancers in an up-tempo makeup game, finishing strong despite playing for the first time in 15 days.
"It was great to be back and get a game in tonight," Richards said. "It was fun. Fed played their tails off too and that was a fun game to watch."
Trimble won despite the best efforts of Federal Hocking senior Paige Tolson. She scored a game-high 35 points, adding six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Tolson helped Federal Hocking push the pace whenever possible, ultimately creating enough offense to keep the Lancers within striking distance.
"We play a lot better fast, Paige getting the ball up the floor, trying to attack and create," Federal Hocking coach Jeremy Tolson said. "We hit some shots."
Trimble battled some foul trouble, but Briana Orsborne was a force and never left the floor.
The junior paced the Tomcats with 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting, adding six assists and six rebounds.
"In a game like that, I'm really afraid to take her out," Richards said. "She does everything for us. It's unbelievable that being off for two weeks, that she came back and we never had to take her out."
Jeremy Tolson said that Orsborne made the difference in Tuesday's game.
"She was getting us on the rebounds, the back-door cuts," he said. "We weren't losing her too much, they didn't get very many 3s up, but she did a heck of a job. I thought Briana had a nice game tonight and was probably the difference."
The two county rivals took turns taking the lead in the first half, but the Tomcats never trailed in the second half.
Trimble scored 11 consecutive points to lead 46-32 after an Emily Young basket with 3:15 left in the third.
Federal Hocking (13-7, 6-6 TVC-Hocking) never went away — answering that run with six quick points of its own — but would never get closer than five points the rest of the way.
The fourth quarter was still a furious fight to the finish line, as the Tomcats had to withstand a scoring onslaught from Paige Tolson.
Tolson made two free throws and a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key to bring Federal Hocking to within 55-48 with still 6:51 left.
The Tomcats never stopped scoring, though. Emma Beha scored on a put-back to push their lead to 61-53 with 4:31 left.
When Tolson hit another 3 from the top of the key to get within 63-58, Laikyn Imler was able to score after collecting an offensive rebound.
Trimble's lead jumped back to 10 points, 68-58, when Jayne Six hit a jumper, off a feed from Orsborne with 1:53 remaining.
Six scored 19 points in her first game since Jan. 23, with 15 coming in the second half after battling foul trouble in the first half. She added five rebounds.
Beha added 10 points and two blocked shots while Imler had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists. Young added eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
Paige Tolson never stopped scoring, as another deep 3-pointer eventually pulled Federal Hocking to within 72-67 with less than 40 seconds left.
Tolson was 5 of 10 from 3-point range, many of the makes coming well beyond the line.
"She's a basketball player," Richards said of Tolson, the reigning TVC-Hocking Player of the Year. "I just asked her, because I haven't asked her in four years, I had to ask her do you ever get tired? Because she never stops. She never stops on defense. Offensively, as soon as we make a basket, they're throwing the ball to her."
Trimble held Tolson to eight points and just one field goal during the first meeting in December, but she scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone in the rematch. Tolson is averaging 32.3 points over her last four games.
Richards has coached against her for the last four years, and joked afterwards that he's happy to see her graduate.
"I told her, we're not going to miss her next year, that's a fact," he said. "God bless her and good luck with what she's going to do in college next year, but we're not going to miss her next year because she's a hell of a basketball player."
Kylie Tabler added 10 points for the Lancers, while Reagan Jeffers had nine points and five rebounds.
After hosting Paint Valley on Wednesday, Federal Hocking will travel to Crooksville on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
The Lancers then host Piketon in a Division III sectional semifinal on Saturday at 7 p.m.
"Division III's a tougher tournament for a small school like we are," Jeremy Tolson said. "I think we're one of the last schools in Division III, but we were in it last year. It's a very tough tournament. We got a 12 seed. I like where we're at. If we play like this tonight, I feel like we can make a little bit of a run."
The Tomcats travel to Morgan on Saturday for a 1 p.m. JV game.
After that, it will be a TVC-Hocking showdown at Waterford on Wednesday.
The Wildcats are 10-1 in the TVC-Hocking, their only loss coming at Trimble. The game will decide the ultimate outcome in the league race.
Richards looks forward to getting back into a routine after not seeing his players for nearly two weeks. Tuesday's victory was a step in the right direction toward hopefully a return to normalcy.
"We can get back in that repetition, rhythm," he said. "Build the conditioning every day, keep shooting every day, get that rhythm back."
Trimble 74, Federal Hocking 67
Federal Hocking;18;11;14;24;—;67
Trimble;17;13;23;21;—;74
FEDERAL HOCKING 67 (13-7, 6-6 TVC-Hocking)
Reagan Jeffers 3 3-4 9, Brennah Jarvis 1 0-0 3, Alexis Smith 1 1-2 3, Kylie Tabler 3 2-2 10, Paige Tolson 10 10-13 35, Tiffany Allen 1 1-2 3, Makynlee Baker 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 21 17-23 67; 3-point field goals: 8 (Tolson 5, Tabler 2, Jarvis 1)
TRIMBLE 74 (15-3, 11-0 TVC-Hocking)
Laikyn Imler 2 4-5 9, Riley Campbell 1 1-2 3, Briana Orsborne 8 5-10 23, Emily Young 4 0-1 8, Jayne Six 7 5-6 19, Emma Beha 3 4-4 10, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Sophia Ives 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 26 19-28 74; 3-point field goals: 3 (Orsborne 2, Imler 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Federal Hocking 21-49 (.429), 3-point field goals 8-21 (.381); Trimble 26-52 (.500), 3-point field goals 3-13 (.231); Free throws — Federal Hocking 17-23 (.739), Trimble 13-19 (.684); Rebounds — Federal Hocking 30 (Tolson 6), Trimble 34 (Imler 8); Assists — Federal Hocking 6 (Tolson 5), Trimble 13 (Orsborne 6); Blocks — Federal Hocking 1 (Smith 1), Trimble 5 (Beha 2); Turnovers — Federal Hocking 9, Trimble 8; Steals — Federal Hocking 6 (Tolson 3), Trimble 6 (Campbell, Six 2 apiece); Team fouls — Federal Hocking 21, Trimble 17; JV game — Federal Hocking 22, Trimble 14.
