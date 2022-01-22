GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats were finally able to get back on the court on Friday.
Trimble picked up where it left off, defeating the Belpre Golden Eagles 67-44 inside William White Gymnasium.
A series of weather-related postponements caused the Tomcats' wait between games, as they hadn't played since Jan. 4. They improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after beating Belpre for the second time this season.
The Tomcats' defense eventually wore on the Golden Eagles. Trimble led 21-17 after one quarter and 35-25 at halftime.
Trimble pushed the lead out to 54-39 going to the fourth quarter, winning the final frame 13-5.
Austin Wisor showed no signs of rust in leading the Tomcats with 21 points. He was 8 of 17 from the field, making a trio of 3-pointers.
Wisor also had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in an all-around solid game.
Blake Guffey added 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting for Trimble. He had eight rebounds and three assists.
Bryce Downs and Tyler Weber each finished with 13 points in the win. Weber had five assists, five rebounds and two steals. Downs added eight rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot.
Michael Clark added three points for Trimble, while William Freeborn had two points and five rebounds.
The Tomcats were 28 of 60 shooting from the field, making 5 of 11 3-point attempts.
Belpre was 16 of 50 from the field, including 8 of 27 from 3-point range. Tucker Liston had 18 points and three steals. Jacob Smeeks and Chris Copen each scored nine points, with Blake Church adding eight points.
