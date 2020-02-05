MASON, W.Va. — The Trimble Tomcats were finally able to get back on the court, and that proved to be bad news for the Wahama White Falcons.
Trimble steamrolled Wahama, 92-31, in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game on Tuesday.
It was Trimble's first game since Jan. 24, as three of the Tomcats' previous four games were postponed.
The victory moved the Tomcats to 14-2 overall, and 10-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble led 17-0 as Wahama had turnovers on its opening nine possessions of the game. The Tomcats enjoyed leads of 27-3 after one quarter, 47-10 at halftime and 74-27 going to the fourth.
Brayden Weber led all scorers with 20 points for Trimble, on the strength of four 3-pointers. Blake Guffey followed with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Trimble had 12 players contribute to the scoring. Tyler Weber added 11 points, while Cameron Kittle had 10 points and eight assists. Sawyer Koons and Kyle Kennedy each added seven points, while Tucker Dixon and Zach Guffey each tallied six points. Bryce Downs had four points, while Conner Wright scored three points. Austin Wisor and Clarence Jones each finished with two points.
Wahama falls to 0-16 overall, and 0-13 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble can now set its sights on Federal Hocking. The Tomcats will travel to Stewart on Friday in a game that will decide the leader in the TVC-Hocking.
The Lancers are 12-1 in league play. Trimble won the first meeting, 59-52 on Jan. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.