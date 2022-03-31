GLOUSTER — The Trimble baseball team opened its season with an 8-3 win over Alexander on Wednesday.
The Tomcats scored in each of the first three innings, leading 5-1 after a three-run third.
Cole Wright ate up innings in the opener with a complete game. The Trimble sophomore needed 109 pitches to get through seven innings, allowing three runs — two earned — on five hits and five strikeouts. He worked around five walks.
Brandon Burdette had a three-hit game for Trimble, going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and a walk.
Bryce Downs, Tabor Lackey, Blake Guffey and Chayse Henry each had two-hit games for Trimble. Lackey hit a double with a run scored. Guffey and Henry each had two runs and an RBI, while Downs had an RBI.
Will Sharp had a hit and three RBIs, while Max Frank hit a single.
