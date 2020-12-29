GLOUSTER — Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said it's hard to find a chink in the Trimble Tomcats' armor at the moment.
"You don't have a weak link out there," Cassady said of the Tomcats. "So it has to be a total team effort. Trimble's a good team. I know that they're going to be much improved the second time we play them, so we have to try and do the same."
The Buckeyes were up for the challenge on Monday, but the Tomcats remained perfect on the season.
Trimble rallied from a halftime deficit, defeating Nelsonville-York 54-44 inside William White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats are 8-0 after a win against their county rivals.
However, it didn't come easy. Nelsonville-York (3-5) led 20-18 at halftime and trailed just 35-32 going to the fourth quarter before the Tomcats took charge.
"Always," Trimble coach Joe Richards responded when asked of the importance of winning the rivalry game against the Buckeyes. "Just like (Tuesday) night, I'll be rooting big time for Trimble (against Nelsonville-York in the boys' game.) It's always big to get a win against your cross-town rival."
Needing a second-half spark, the Tomcats got that from Briana Orsborne and Jayne Six.
The duo combined to score 22 points after halftime, as Trimble won the third and fourth quarters 36-24.
Orsborne finished with a game-high 19 points, adding six rebounds and two assists. She tallied 12 second-half points.
"She never stops moving on offense and she gets herself open," Richards said.
Six added a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, also handing out two assists. She scored 10 points in the second half.
Emily Young also added 11 points and three assists for Trimble, while Laikyn Imler had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Buckeyes used only five players in the game, and still had leads of 23-20 and 25-23 in the third quarter.
"To play a caliber team like Trimble with only five girls the entire game, I was pretty proud of their effort," Cassady said. "They didn't quit until the very end."
Brooklyn Richards was active for N-Y with 15 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Alivia Speelman added 14 points and five rebounds.
"(Speelman) came out on fire and so did Brooklyn Richards," Joe Richards said. "Those are two matchups I felt pretty good about and they won those battles in the first half."
Freshman Airah Lavy added 12 points for N-Y, as her 3-pointer allowed the Bucks to lead by two points at halftime.
Nelsonville-York held Trimble to 27.6 percent shooting (8 of 29) in the first half.
"We were standing around offensively," Joe Richards said. "Bobby did a good job of switching defenses. Most of the time it was hard to figure out whether they were man or zone. We had to move on offense and I thought we did a better job of that in the third quarter."
Lavy then came out and scored six points in the third quarter to keep N-Y in the game.
The tide started to turn in the Tomcats' favor when their only senior hit a big shot.
Emma Beha was honored before the game in senior night ceremonies. Her 3-pointer early in the fourth allowed Trimble to extend the lead to 38-32, then Six followed with a three-point play.
Nelsonville-York was never closer than five points the rest of the way.
Beha — Trimble's first senior in two years — finished with those three points, but also added six rebounds and two assists.
"I thought (Nelsonville-York) had the momentum, and when she hit that 3, it was kind of a sigh of relief," Joe Richards said. "I thought that gave us back the momentum instantly, and I saw a little bit more pep in our step in the fourth quarter."
The Buckeyes were within 44-39 after Lavy's 3-pointer and Richards' put-back basket with still 3:11 to play.
Orsborne answered with a successful drive to the hoop, and the junior eventually gave Trimble a 49-39 cushion when Six found her inside for another score.
That allowed the Tomcats to beat the Buckeyes in Glouster for the second season in a row. The two teams will meet up for a rematch at N-Y on Jan. 23.
The Buckeyes will be home for their next two games, against Division III titans Fairland (Saturday) and Eastern Brown (Monday).
While Monday's end result wasn't what Cassady wanted, he had no qualms with how hard the Buckeyes played.
"If you don't bring the effort, you're not going to win any games," he said. "We're bringing it now. I think things will turn around."
The Tomcats also have a another huge non-league game looming on Saturday with an afternoon trip to Alexander High School.
The Spartans are 5-0 after a 49-45 win over Circleville on Monday.
Joe Richards said they will have to things to work on the rest of the week, but they were going to be sure to savor Monday's triumph.
"I thought they (Nelsonville-York) played hard, and we matched that," he said. "That's a good win. That will make the senior night pizza and cupcakes taste a lot better."
Trimble 54, Nelsonville-York 44
Nelsonville-York;13;7;12;12;—;44
Trimble;8;10;17;19;—;54
NELSONVILLE-YORK 44 (3-5)
Ashleigh Cantrell 0 0-2 0, Cayleigh Dupler 1 0-1 3, Brooklyn Richards 7 1-4 15, Alivia Speelman 5 2-2 14, Airah Lavy 4 2-4 12; TOTALS 17 5-13 44; 3-point field goals: 5 (Speelman, Lavy 2 apiece, Dupler 1)
TRIMBLE 54 (8-0)
Emma Beha 1 0-0 3, Laikyn Imler 2 3-5 7, Briana Orsborne 7 3-3 19, Emily Young 4 1-2 11, Jayne Six 6 2-4 14, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Sophia Ives 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0, Lydia Beha 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 9-14 54; 3-point field goals: 5 (Young, Orsborne 2 apiece, Emma Beha 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 17-51 (.333), 3-point field goals 5-19 (.263), Trimble 20-55 (.364), 3-point field goals 5-18 (.278); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 5-13 (.385), Trimble 9-14 (.643); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 33 (Richards 11), Trimble 41 (Six 12); Assists — Nelsonville-York 6 (Cantrell 3), Trimble 13 (Imler 4); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 4 (Richards 2), Trimble 4 (Emma Beha 2); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 12, Trimble 13; Steals — Nelsonville-York 7 (Cantrell 4), Trimble 7 (Young 3); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 11, Trimble 10; JV game — Nelsonville-York 30, Trimble 27 (OT)
