The Trimble softball team ended the week on a high note, winning three games in a row.
The good run of softball began on Thursday with an 8-5 win at Alexander. The Tomcats then swept a doubleheader against South Gallia on Saturday.
The victories improve Trimble's record to 5-9 on the season.
The win against Alexander was the second of the season for the Tomcats against their county rivals. Emily Young was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate, driving in two runs.
Joelle Richards was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Lexee Fouts was 2 for 4. Riley Campbell added a triple.
Richards was also the winning pitcher, striking out six and walking three.
Jaycie Jordan was 2 for 4 for Alexander, and Ellie Day pitched a complete game.
Trimble won the first game against South Gallia, 5-2.
Richards again was the winning pitcher, striking out two without walking a batter.
Fouts was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Brandis Bickley and Stevens each had a hit and RBI.
The Tomcats edged the Rebels 6-5 in the second game, with Richards again earning the pitching victory.
Richards struck out one and walked two.
Bickley and Briana Orsborne each had two-hit days. Bickley hit a double, while Orsborne cranked a three-run home run in the third inning.
Kylee Dixon was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Richards was 2 for 3. Stevens added a double and RBI.
Jessie Rutt had a big day for South Gallia, pitching both games. She was 2 for 3 in the first game, and 3 for 3 with a home run in the second game. Rutt struck out nine and walked five combined in the two games.
