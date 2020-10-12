GLOUSTER — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes and Trimble Tomcats will each get a chance to play for a league championship this week.
They turned in a five-set thriller against each other on Saturday.
Trimble emerged with a 3-2 win over Nelsonville-York, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-12, inside White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats are 15-4 overall, and avenged a 3-0 loss at Nelsonville-York in August.
Nelsonville-York falls to 16-4.
Laikyn Imler led Trimble with 24 kills, adding 20 digs and two aces.
Riley Campbell added 18 kills, six aces and 14 digs for the Tomcats, while Adelynn Stevens had 12 kills, 13 digs and seven blocks. Faith Handley had two kills, seven aces, 16 digs, three assists and three blocks.
Briana Orsborne also had six kills and four blocks for Trimble, while Jacie Orsborne dished out 58 assists to go with 10 digs. Lexie Fouts added 16 digs.
The Tomcats were able to overcome 30 kills by Nelsonville-York outside hitter Mackenzie Hurd. She also had 18 digs and three blocks.
Chloe Lehman added 13 kills for N-Y, while Madison Booth had 44 assists.
Trimble travels to Belpre on Tuesday, then hosts Eastern on Thursday. Wins in both matches would clinch an outright Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division crown for the Tomcats.
Nelsonville-York travels to first-place Vinton County on Tuesday, then hosts Athens on Thursday. The Buckeyes would need to win both matches to at least share the TVC-Ohio crown with Vinton County.
