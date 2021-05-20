WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Athens Bulldogs and senior pitcher Will Matters were able to hang close with the No. 1 ranked team in the state.
Miami Trace's Dylan Bernard proved to be a big problem when it came to Athens' hopes of springing the upset, however.
Bernard struck out 12 batters, leading No. 1 Miami Trace to a 4-1 win over No. 9 Athens in a Division II sectional final on Thursday.
The Panthers, ranked first in the Division II coach's poll, improved to 23-1 after winning their 17th game in a row.
Bernard, a 6-foot-5 power right-hander, was a big reason for Miami Trace's sectional championship. He pitched six innings, as Athens' only hit against Bernard was a sixth-inning single by Derrick Welsh.
"That's been the story of our season, pretty much," Athens coach Todd Nuzum said. "It seems like we're missing a lot of pitches. We're taking too many pitches. He had a little pop on his fastball."
The only thing that held Bernard back was five walks and two hit batters. His pitch count rose to 121, then Hunter McBee pitched the seventh for the save.
The Bulldogs (15-12) were able to get baserunners, but they stranded eight on the base paths.
Miami Trace was able to scrap together four runs against Athens starter Will Matters, who battled through five innings of work.
Matters didn't walk a batter, striking out five and allowing nine hits. He kept Athens in the game, keeping Miami Trace from posting a big inning.
"He's been that way all year," Nuzum said. "He throws strikes, gets ahead of hitters. He's just a gamer. If he gets behind a little bit, it makes him battle even harder."
Miami Trace's offensive attack was able to do enough against Matters, starting on Josh Gillmore's RBI ground ball, which he reached via a fielding error, for a 1-0 first-inning lead.
Matters got out of the early jam though, retiring the final two batters in the opening inning after runners were on second and third.
The Panthers went ahead 2-0 in the second when Luke Zimmerman raced home on a wild pitch with the bases loaded, but Matters again stranded runners at second and third when he struck out Josh Gilmore swinging.
Miami Trace was ahead 3-0 after three innings after Luke Henry's two-out double to right field. The Panthers were ahead 4-0 in the fourth after Gilmore again reached on an Athens' error with two runners base.
Matters would retire the final five batters he faced, with Will Ginder pitching a perfect sixth inning in relief.
While the Panthers methodically put together rallies at the plate, Bernard was making life difficult for Bulldog hitters.
Bernard struck out eight through the first three innings. He struck out the side swinging in the second, then struck out the side looking in the third.
Bernard retired eight in a row after retiring the side in the fifth.
Athens would get to Bernard in the sixth, with Welsh leading off the inning by dropping a clean single into left field to break up the no-hit bid.
Ginder and Cameron Niese drew consecutive walks to load the bases with one out.
Levi Parsons stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter, and worked a full count before Bernard got a strikeout swinging.
That brought up Tanner McCune, and he was hit by a pitch to pick up an RBI the hard way. Welsh scored, cutting the deficit to 4-1.
It appeared for a moment Athens might get closer with Charlie Strohm at the plate. He hit a ball into right field, but Conner Bucher was playing shallow and came in to catch the ball for the final out.
"They battled," Nuzum said. "It's been that way all season. When they get behind, they don't give up. It ended up being our last game, so they knew that. They fought to the end."
The Bulldogs successfully got Bernard's pitch count high enough that he wasn't able to finish the game, but McBee was a hard-throwing left hander.
Welsh was able to draw a one-out walk, but McBee would record three strikeouts in the inning, nailing down the win for the Panthers.
Miami Trace will host No. 5 Unioto on Monday at 5 p.m. in a district semifinal.
The season comes to a conclusion for the Bulldogs. It was a transition year, as Peyton Gail was Athens' only full-time starter back from 2019's district championship squad.
Many of Athens' upperclassmen likely would have contributed in some way a season ago, but were unable to gain that experience when the year was canceled.
The Bulldogs were still able to win 15 games despite the lack of varsity experience.
"Not being with that group (last year) to see how things are done, a lot of them are first-year starters," Nuzum said. "They came out and they learned fast. I thought they battled and 15 wins is not a bad year. Just have to move forward.
"Hate to see the senior class go, but we'll come back and get after it again next year."
Miami Trace 4, Athens 1
Athens;000 001 0 — 1 1 2
Miami Trace;111 100 x — 4 9 0
Will Matters, Will Ginder (6) and Charlie Strohm
Dylan Bernard, Hunter McBee (7) and Luke Henry
WP — Bernard; LP — Matters; SV — McBee
