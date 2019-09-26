The Southern Tornadoes are off to a perfect start, and have the opportunity for a showcase game in Racine on Friday.
Southern is 4-0 on the season, including 3-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. The Tornadoes will put that record on the line against the Belpre Golden Eagles.
Belpre enters at 2-2 overall, and 2-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Golden Eagles figure to be firmly in the mix to finish second in the TVC-Hocking after losing to Trimble, 46-0, in week two. They have since handled Miller 42-7 and Wahama 49-22.
Now Southern gets a chance to try and slow down Belpre, and make its claim for a top spot in the TVC-Hocking.
Southern opened the season with a 34-6 win over Notre Dame, then followed with TVC-Hocking wins over Federal Hocking (31-0), Wahama (58-22) and Miller (39-22).
The Tornadoes and Golden Eagles have common opponents early in the season with Wahama and Miller, and have similar final scores.
Trey McNickle and Gage Shuler, both seniors, have had outstanding starts to the season. Shuler is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound quarterback while McNickle is a 6-0, 185-pound running back. Both players also double as defensive backs.
Shuler had a statistical masterpiece in the win over Miller. He completed 8 of 16 passes for 192 yards, shaking off three interceptions to throw two touchdown passes.
Shuler was able to make plays with his feet, rushing for 251 yards on 19 carries. He had touchdown runs of 35, 12 and 74 yards. That gave him 443 yards of total offense in the win.
McNickle had four receptions for 117 yards and 39 yards on nine carries. He had two touchdowns.
Southern led 16-12 at halftime, before outscoring Miller 23-6 in the second half.
Southern is ranked 15th in Division VII in the latest Associated Press poll. It also stands fifth in the Division VII, Region 27 standings.
Belpre will surely be Southern’s toughest test to date, as the Tornadoes’ four wins have come against teams with a combined 2-13 record.
A win over Belpre would set the Tornadoes up nicely for the remainder of the season. Southern would figure to be favorites in its next two games against South Gallia and Ravenswood, before closing with games against Waterford, Trimble and Eastern.
Elsewhere in the TVC-Hocking on Friday, Miller travels to Waterford and Eastern heads to South Gallia. The Eagles will look to end a two-game losing streak after a last-second loss to Waterford.
In the TVC-Ohio, Meigs and River Valley will both search for its first league win.
The Marauders were shut out, 20-0, against Vinton County, while the Raiders fell at Nelsonville-York, 51-18.
Meigs has struggled to find its footing early in the season, as it also has losses to Gallia Academy (24-0) and Warren (66-28) with a 44-28 win over Rock Hill.
It’s a crucial week for the Marauders, who will try to get back in the win column before they host Nelsonville-York, then travel to Athens.
The Raiders are 0-4, and have giving up 40.2 points per game on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.