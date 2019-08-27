RACINE — Southern football coach Cassady Willford is nothing if not a pragmatist.
So, when he ended his first year at the helm with only 18 healthy players — eight of whom were soon to graduate — Willford knew that changes were needed for 2019.
For one, the Tornadoes decided to ditch their long-standing 4-3 defense in favor of a base 3-4, to make better use of their athleticism at the skill positions. And while the spread remains the team’s primary offense, it’s expected to be a lot more run-oriented this time around.
But, the biggest change might have been the first one, when Willford went in search of new blood, hitting the recruiting trail almost immediately after last season had ended.
“I spent a lot of time at basketball and baseball games, and it worked,” he said. “We brought in a bunch of new guys. The players who finished last year played a big part in that, too. Despite our low numbers, we had a lot of fun last year, and others noticed it and wanted to be a part of it.
“You’d think with all the new faces, it would be kind of chaotic, but I didn’t start last season until July 1,” he added. “This was my first chance to truly work with the players during the off-season, and I’ve already noticed a difference. In our first scrimmage, we knew what we were supposed to be doing, we just didn’t execute.”
A big part of Willford’s plan will be to unleash his best player, Trey McNickle. The 6’0”, 185-pound senior was a one-man wrecking crew last season, rushing for 1,117 yards on just 83 carries, catching 18 passes for another 597 yards, and scoring 22 touchdowns.
The Tornadoes finished 2018 with a 2-to-1 pass/run ratio, but McNickle’s game-breaking ability is the reason they will be content with a more balanced approach, even out of their vaunted spread attack.
“We’re a better team the longer we keep the ball in his hands,” said Willford. “He’s our best athlete on defense, too, but he won’t be playing much there, because we’ll be trying to save his legs and keep him fresh for our offense.”
Joining McNickle at the skill sets will be seniors Gage Shuler and Dristan Lamm, junior Chase Bailey, and sophomores Jonah Diddle and Andy Doczi — all varsity returnees — as well as Cole Steele, a senior, junior Josh Tansky, and sophomore Will Wickline.
Most will split out wide. Diddle and Wickline will spell McNickle in the backfield, and Shuler — a converted slot receiver — will start under center.
“That’s purely because of [Shuler’s] athleticism,” Willford explained. “He’s got a strong arm, but his best asset is his quick feet. I can definitely see using that, getting him outside of the pocket and letting him create.”
Half of Southern’s graduation losses came in the trenches, so pressure will clearly be on a young offensive and defensive line comprised of just one senior — Matthias Stansberry — junior Jayden Johnson, and three sophomores (Lincoln Rose, Braxton Crisp and Taylor Cottrill).
“That also explains our switch to the 3-4 [defense],” Willford added. “We lost three starting linemen, and the 3-4 gives us more stability. It’s a different mentality, though, so it’s definitely been a place of focus during camp.
“Fortunately, Matthias is a super leader. He leads by example and has a great work ethic for the others to follow. That group is in good hands.”
The Tornadoes’ linebacker corps will also be young, with a trio of 10th-graders — Diddle, Doczi and Wickline — likely lining up alongside senior Coltin Parker.
The team’s strength on defense will certainly be its secondary, where Shuler, Bailey and Lamm comprise one of the best units in the Tri-Valley Conference, even when McNickle doesn’t join them. Instead, it will often be Steele or Tansky completing the quartet.
“All of those guys gave us good varsity time last year,” said Willford. “We made taking away plays over the top an emphasis, and we did get beat a couple of times, but not very often.
“But because our defensive backfield is so strong, we’re going to focus more on stopping the run, and the support we get from our secondary will be a big part of that. It will be a huge plus.”
It all adds up to a team that is young in places, but has solid athletes at the skill positions and more depth than a year ago, when it came less than 30 seconds away from again making the OHSAA playoffs.
“We’re definitely ahead of the curve from where we were last year at this point,” Willford said. “I’ll take that as a positive sign.”
