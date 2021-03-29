NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York softball coach Marty Christa knows the season is a marathon, not a sprint.
So even though the Buckeyes were a strike away from continuing their perfect start, the key now is bouncing back from a difficult defeat.
The Southern Tornadoes scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 5-4 victory at Nelsonville-York High School on Monday.
The Buckeyes led 3-1 entering the seventh inning, then had the winning run on base in the bottom of the seventh before Kassidy Chaney and the Tornadoes (1-2) held on.
Nelsonville-York is 2-1 on the season, having swept a doubleheader at Trimble on Saturday.
"One of the things I said to the girls out there was you can't take anybody for granted," Christa said. "Yesterday's stats don't win today's games. It's just plain and simple. Every day you have to lace them up and come to work."
The result spoiled Nelsonville-York junior Ryleigh Giffin's day in the pitching circle.
Giffin, coming off the heels of a 17-strikeout game at Trimble, appeared poise to close out another win before Southern's comeback,
Giffin finished with 10 strikeouts and just one walk against Southern. She has 27 strikeouts and just three walks in 14 innings this season.
"Right now, she's controlling a lot of her pitches," Christa said. "She has a couple movement pitches that are hitting spots. That's huge."
Giffin worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth, getting Cassidy Roderus to ground out to shortstop Kylie Christa.
Southern mounted another threat the next inning, and this one eventually spelled trouble for Nelsonville-York.
Lily Allen doubled to center field to lead off the seventh, then Kayla Evans reached on a bunt single back to Giffin.
Giffin fielded the ball and gave a look to pinch runner Michelle Camp at second, then didn't have time to get the speedy Evans at first.
Just like that, Southern had the tying run on base, and the top of the order coming up.
Giffin recovered to get Lauren Smith to pop up to Abby Riffle at third base before striking out Brooke Crisp.
It appeared momentarily that the Buckeyes might escape unscathed when Chaney lifted a fly ball into the outfield.
However, the softball found outfield grass, scoring Camp to cut N-Y's lead to 3-2.
That brought up Ally Shuler for the pivotal at-bat of the game.
Facing a 2-2 count, Shuler hit a ball past third base that was just fair.
Evans and Chaney scored, and the Tornadoes were ahead 4-3.
"She just put the bat on it," Marty Christa said. "We threw the pitch where we wanted it. We wanted the ball on the left side of the infield. Our best gloves are over there. It just got through. Everything was right. We just didn't catch the break."
Almost equally important was the insurance run the Tornadoes added when Kylee Rife hit a run-scoring single to center field, putting the Buckeyes down 5-3.
That extra run proved to be the game winner, as the Buckeyes didn't go quietly in the bottom half of the seventh.
Giffin drilled a one-out double to center field to allow Nelsonville-York to bring the tying run to the plate.
Giffin was also 4 for 4 at the plate.
"Both sides of the plate, that kid can play," Marty Christa said. "She's a junior. Her future is super bright. Love her to death on both sides of the plate. She can do anything for me, go up there and put a big bat on the ball when we need her to. She can put a bunt down when you need her to and of course the control in the circle is it."
Kylie Christa is also off to a torrid start to the season, having seven hits, three home runs and 10 RBIs in the twin bill at Trimble.
She came within a few feet of tying the game against Southern, launching a double off the wall in right-center field.
Giffin scored on the play, cutting Southern's lead to 5-4.
Kylie Christa had two RBIs on Monday, giving her 12 in three games this season.
Chaney buckled down from there. She got Brooklyn Gerity to strike out swinging for the second out, then coaxed a ground ball to third off the bat of Skylar Riffle.
The Tornadoes had escaped with the dramatic victory.
Chaney struck out six and walked two in seven innings for the win. She was able to bounce back after the Buckeyes scored three runs in the first two innings.
Kylie Christa recorded a first-inning RBI on a ground ball for a 1-0 lead. It was 3-0 after Sydne Rawlins' two-run single in the second.
Chaney kept the Buckeyes off the scoreboard from there until the bottom of the seventh.
"Our bats just didn't come to life," Marty Christa said. "We put some balls in play, hit it to the players. It's one of those days where you just feel like you hit it to a glove."
Southern got on the board thanks to Smith's RBI single in the third inning, cutting N-Y's lead to 3-1.
The Buckeyes will be on the road for the next three games, starting with a trip to Berne Union on Thursday. They'll open league play at Athens on Monday before traveling to Logan on April 7.
Nelsonville-York is still off to a strong start in the first few days of the season, but bouncing back is now the focus.
"All in all, we definitely let ourselves down on this one, but we'll come back," Marty Christa said. "We have two days to work, then we're going to Berne Union. We know what we're going to face up there."
Southern 5, Nelsonville-York 4
Southern;001 000 4 — 5 10 2
Nelsonville-York;120 000 1 — 4 7 3
Kassidy Chaney and Ally Shuler
Ryleigh Giffin and Caitlin Hall
WP — Chaney; LP — Giffin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.