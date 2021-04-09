GLOUSTER — The Southern Tornadoes pushed across a fifth-inning run, leading to a 4-3 softball win at Trimble High School on Friday.
Trimble scored a run in the first, but fell behind 3-1 after a three-run third for the Tornadoes.
Trimble answered with two runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game, but Southern went ahead 4-3 in the fifth.
The Tomcats had four hits in the game. Adelynn Stevens hit a triple, also scoring a run and driving in a run.
Riley Campbell hit a double, part of her two-hit day. She also scored a run and drove in a run.
Briana Orsborne added a single. Brandis Bickley and Breann Fraunfelter each drew a walk.
Ashlynn Hardy started in the pitching circle and was charged with the loss despite not allowing an earned run. She gave up four unearned runs on four hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
Bama Martin pitched the final two innings of shutout softball, allowing a hit.
Trimble was charged with eight errors in the contest, compared to two for Southern
Lexi Smith pitched a complete game for Southern, with two of the Tomcats' three runs being earned. She stuck out four and walked two.
Kassidy Chaney was 2 for 3 with a run and RBI.
The Tornadoes improved to 3-4 overall, and 1-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble falls to 1-7 overall, and 0-3 in the TVC-Hocking.
