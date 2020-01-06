ZANESVILLE — The West Muskingum Tornadoes were able to cool off the red-hot Tomcats. 

West Muskingum scored a 54-36 victory over Trimble on Saturday. 

The Tomcats fall to 8-2 after having a six-game winning streak snapped. 

The Tornadoes' fourth consecutive win improves their record to 5-6. 

Trimble started well, leading 15-11 after one quarter and 25-20 at halftime. 

However, the Tornadoes won the second half 34-11 to win going away. Trimble trailed 31-26 after scoring one point in the third quarter. West Muskingum won the final frame 23-10. 

Heyley Borke led West Muskingum with 25 points. She scored 19 in the second half. 

Briana Orsborne, Emily Young and Jayne Six each scored eight points for Trimble. Emily Calentine had five points, Sophia Ives four points, Riley Campbell two points and Laikyn Imler one point. 

