Minutes after a decisive win in the biggest league game of the season so far, Nate Trainer — senior flanker, defensive back and now linebacker — wasn’t bragging or basking in the afterglow of the Bulldogs’ victory.
He was already setting the course for Athens heading into the final two weeks of the season.
“We’re on to River Valley,” Trainer said to The Messenger after Athens’ 34-18 at Wellston last Friday night.
“All the focus is on that. We have to take care of business there, got to defend the league title.”
In seconds, Trainer displayed what head coach Nathan White has come to appreciate and cherish all season.
“I’ve said this a lot but leadership, that is the most important thing on a football team,” White explained. “You have to have leaders who keep you from having bad practices and bad performances on Friday nights. Guys that don’t accept just being ok.
“(Trainer) has been that guy for us all year.”
Athens (4-4, 4-0 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) was going to need leadership in 2019. The Bulldogs lost 20 seniors from the 2018 roster, and longtime head coach Ryan Adams stepped aside.
There was potential for a lot of upheaval and growing pains. And there has been some of that, but Athens also remains the top team in the TVC Ohio and can secure a second straight league title with two more wins in the final two weeks.
If you had to point to just one reason why Athens has managed a 4-0 start in league play this year despite some tough out-of-conference early season results, you couldn’t do much better than highlighting Trainer.
“Our team feels different when he’s on the field,” White said. “He’s kind of my comfort guy. Let’s get him the ball and see if he can make a play for us.
“He has that affect on the rest of our kids as well.”
Trainer has been the security blanket for an Athens offense that remains the best in the TVC Ohio. The Bulldogs are averaging 31 points a game this season, have recently returned to their uptempo ways, and no receiver in the league has had a bigger impact week in and week out than Trainer.
The senior has 48 catches for 788 yards in seven games this season, with five touchdowns. All three numbers are already career highs.
Trainer has four 100-yard receiving games this season, including more than 100 yards in each of the last three games he’s played in. It’ll take some work, but Trainer has a shot to put up a 1,000-yard receiving season in just nine games.
It’s a mark that even White — the offensive coordinator for the record-setting Athens teams of 2012-14 — isn’t sure has been reached before in program history.
“He’s kind of our go-to guy offensively. He’s made a ton of big plays for us,” White said.
And defensively, Trainer has had to do more and in a different way than he’s been accustomed to performing with the Bulldogs. As a returning starter at cornerback, Trainer’s history has been on the edge where his speed has been his primary asset.
But this season, Trainer has been called on to man one of the linebacker positions. The fleet-footed speedster now had to knock heads with blockers on every snap, but has helped the Bulldogs’ front seven find more bite.
Athens, in its best defensive game of the season, gave up just 116 rushing yards on 42 carries to run-heavy Wellston last week.
“They’re a physical team, we knew we had to match it,” Trainer said. “Our D-line, our linebackers…they played their butts off. Everyone got after it.”
It becomes easier for everyone to get after it when Trainer — the former CB — is doing his part in the box as well.
“That’s a tough thing to do. He was a corner last year. Completely removed from all the physicality in there,” White said. “And he has stepped up and embraced that challenge and become a really good outside linebacker.
“He’s been so important to what we do this year.”
Two games left
Athens continues its pursuit of the TVC-Ohio title on Friday night with a road game at River Valley (1-7, 1-4). The Bulldogs haven’t been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention yet, but the odds are long.
But Athens is in firm control of the league race. If the Bulldogs win their final two league games, they will be the owners of a second straight TVC-Ohio title. Athens has won 10 straight TVC games overall and can secure at least a share of the league title with a win on Friday.
The Raiders aren’t expected to be a major challenge. River Valley has lost three straight since its only win — a 41-25 victory against visiting Meigs. Over the last three games, the Raiders have been outscored a combined 107-0 by Wellston, Alexander and Vinton County. The Bulldogs swept the same three teams.
But White is eager to see how his team responds after its most complete game of the year. Athens is due to face Nelsonville-York in week 10 — a rivalry game with title implications — but isn’t there just yet.
“If we don’t get to 5-0 (in league play) then we can’t get to 6-0,” White said.
“Football aside, I hope we show up there excited to play like we were on Friday night (at Wellston). It’s really hitting some of those seniors now. We’ve only got a few more times of this,” he continued.
“Let’s make sure we can get all we can get out of it.”
Stat pack
— Trainer isn’t the only senior stepping up this season for Athens. At WR, Braeden Halbert has been on a tear as well. Halbert is now second amongst all Athens receivers with 282 receiving yards on just 12 catches. He has a team-high six touchdown catches, and has notched a touchdown reception in each of the last five games.
— A third senior, Corbin Stalder, has added balance to the lineup. He’s second on the roster with 394 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, but the bulk of that has come in the last two weeks. In the last two games, Stalder has put up a pair of 100-yard games and three rushing touchdowns as he’s found his footing with steady work at running back.
— Junior quarterback Joey Moore seems like a strong choice for TVC-Ohio Offensive Player of the Year at this point. Athens is undefeated and Moore had been productive — without a lot of mistakes — in league play. Through eight games, Moore has an outside chance at a 2,000-yard passing, 1,000-yard rushing season. Moore has rushed for 658 yards and four touchdowns on 135 carries, and has completed 59.2 percent of his throws for 1,797 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.