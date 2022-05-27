Tri-Valley Conference

All-league baseball

Ohio Division 

Player;Team;Pos;Yr

Jace Ervin;Alexander;SS/3B;Sr

Derrick Welsh;Athens;OF/P;Sr

Ethan Stewart;Meigs;P;Jr

Drew Douglas;Nelsonville-York;P/LF;Jr

Mason Rhodes;River Valley;P/IF;Sr

Dawson Brown;Vinton County;P;Jr

Logan Martin;Wellston;P/C;So

Dylan Phillips;Alexander;P/2B;Sr

Landon Wheatley;Athens;SS/P;Jr

Andrew Dodson;Meigs;P/1B;Sr

Connor Imboden;Meigs;CF;Jr

Jake Martin;Meigs;C;Fr

Layne Stanley;Meigs;2B;Sr

Lucas Finlaw;Meigs;SS/P;Sr

Hudson Stalder;Nelsonville-York;3B;Jr

Leighton Loge;Nelsonville-York;SS/P;Jr

Cole Johnson;River Valley;P/IF;Sr

Garrett Facemire;River Valley;P/IF;Jr

River Hayes;Vinton County;C/IF;Sr

Bryant Brisker;Vinton County;1B/P;Sr

Jarrett Wells;Vinton County;IF/OF;Sr

Brayden West;Vinton County;3B/LF;Fr

Parker Shonborn;Vinton County;P/IF;So

Jeremiah Frisby;Wellston/P/C/3B;Sr

Austin Fetherolf;Wellston;RF;Sr

Zach Wilbur;Wellston;P/SS;Sr

Josh Jackson;Wellston;2B;Jr

Offensive Player of the Year — Derrick Welsh, Athens

Defensive Player of the Year — Ethan Stewart, Meigs

Coach of the Year — Morgan Stevens, Wellston

Final league standings 

Meigs;10-2

Wellston;9-3

Athens;8-4

Nelsonville-York;5-7

Vinton County;5-7

River Valley;3-9

Alexander;2-10

Hocking Division 

Player;Team;Pos;Yr

Lucas Fullerton;Belpre;P;Jr

Jace Bullington;Eastern;C;Jr

Iden Miller;Federal Hocking;P/SS/Jr

Briar Williams;South Gallia;CF;Sr

Will Wickline;Southern/P/1B;Sr

Tabor Lackey;Trimble;C;Sr

Jacob Huffman;Waterford;SS/P;Sr

Matthew Deems;Belpre;2B/P;Sr

Christopher Copen;Belpre;P/C/1B;Fr

Noah Fullerton;Belpre;SS/P;Sr

Ryan Ross;Eastern;CF;Sr

Sean Stobaugh;Eastern;RF;Sr

Brayden Smith;Eastern;P/SS;Sr

Ethan McCune;Federal Hocking;3B/OF;Sr

Mason Jackson;Federal Hocking;P/IF;Sr

Drew Airhart;Federal Hocking;C/P;So

Lincoln Rose;Southern;3B;Sr

Derek Griffith;Southern/CF/P;So

Austin Wisor;Trimble/SS/P;Sr

Bryce Downs;Trimble;P/CF;Sr

Cole Wright;Trimble;P/1B;So

Brandon Burdette;Trimble;2B;So

Lane Cline;Waterford;OF/C;Jr

Kolton Zimmer;Waterford;OF/P;Sr

Zavier Heiss;Waterford;3B/P;Fr

Mason Heiss;Waterford;IF/OF;Jr

Colton Jones;Waterford;C/IF;Fr

Offensive Player of the Year — Tabor Lackey, Trimble

Defensive Player of the Year — Will Wickline, Southern

Coach of the Year — Kyle Wickline, Southern


