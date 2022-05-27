Tri-Valley Conference baseball May 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tri-Valley ConferenceAll-league baseballOhio Division Player;Team;Pos;YrJace Ervin;Alexander;SS/3B;SrDerrick Welsh;Athens;OF/P;SrEthan Stewart;Meigs;P;JrDrew Douglas;Nelsonville-York;P/LF;JrMason Rhodes;River Valley;P/IF;SrDawson Brown;Vinton County;P;JrLogan Martin;Wellston;P/C;SoDylan Phillips;Alexander;P/2B;SrLandon Wheatley;Athens;SS/P;JrAndrew Dodson;Meigs;P/1B;SrConnor Imboden;Meigs;CF;JrJake Martin;Meigs;C;FrLayne Stanley;Meigs;2B;SrLucas Finlaw;Meigs;SS/P;SrHudson Stalder;Nelsonville-York;3B;JrLeighton Loge;Nelsonville-York;SS/P;JrCole Johnson;River Valley;P/IF;SrGarrett Facemire;River Valley;P/IF;JrRiver Hayes;Vinton County;C/IF;SrBryant Brisker;Vinton County;1B/P;SrJarrett Wells;Vinton County;IF/OF;SrBrayden West;Vinton County;3B/LF;FrParker Shonborn;Vinton County;P/IF;SoJeremiah Frisby;Wellston/P/C/3B;SrAustin Fetherolf;Wellston;RF;SrZach Wilbur;Wellston;P/SS;SrJosh Jackson;Wellston;2B;JrOffensive Player of the Year — Derrick Welsh, AthensDefensive Player of the Year — Ethan Stewart, MeigsCoach of the Year — Morgan Stevens, WellstonFinal league standings Meigs;10-2Wellston;9-3Athens;8-4Nelsonville-York;5-7Vinton County;5-7River Valley;3-9Alexander;2-10Hocking Division Player;Team;Pos;YrLucas Fullerton;Belpre;P;JrJace Bullington;Eastern;C;JrIden Miller;Federal Hocking;P/SS/JrBriar Williams;South Gallia;CF;SrWill Wickline;Southern/P/1B;SrTabor Lackey;Trimble;C;SrJacob Huffman;Waterford;SS/P;SrMatthew Deems;Belpre;2B/P;SrChristopher Copen;Belpre;P/C/1B;FrNoah Fullerton;Belpre;SS/P;SrRyan Ross;Eastern;CF;SrSean Stobaugh;Eastern;RF;SrBrayden Smith;Eastern;P/SS;SrEthan McCune;Federal Hocking;3B/OF;SrMason Jackson;Federal Hocking;P/IF;SrDrew Airhart;Federal Hocking;C/P;SoLincoln Rose;Southern;3B;SrDerek Griffith;Southern/CF/P;SoAustin Wisor;Trimble/SS/P;SrBryce Downs;Trimble;P/CF;SrCole Wright;Trimble;P/1B;SoBrandon Burdette;Trimble;2B;SoLane Cline;Waterford;OF/C;JrKolton Zimmer;Waterford;OF/P;SrZavier Heiss;Waterford;3B/P;FrMason Heiss;Waterford;IF/OF;JrColton Jones;Waterford;C/IF;FrOffensive Player of the Year — Tabor Lackey, TrimbleDefensive Player of the Year — Will Wickline, SouthernCoach of the Year — Kyle Wickline, Southern Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sr Inorganic Chemistry Industry Chemistry Jr Vinton County Waterford Baseball Player Athens Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.