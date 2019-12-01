Tri-Valley Conference all-league football

Ohio Division

Kaleb Easley, Alexander

Cole Young, River Valley

Keegan Wilburn, Nelsonville-York

Jacob Wells, Vinton County

Nate Trainer, Athens

Rylan Molihan, Wellston

Abe Lundy, Meigs

Luke Chapman, Alexander

Drew Harris, Alexander

Chase Siefert, Alexander

Jared Reese, River Valley

Mikey Seel, Nelsonville-York

Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York

Christian Wiseman, Nelsonville-York

Brandon Phillips, Nelsonville-York

Austin Thrapp, Nelsonville-York

Drake McClain, Nelsonville-York

Zack Radabaugh, Vinton County

Nick Pittman, Vinton County

Logan Ward, Vinton County

Jonathon Vanover, Vinton County

Joey Moore, Athens

Corbin Stalder, Athens

Dylan Wogerman, Athens

Braeden Halbert, Athens

Peyton Gail, Athens

Hunter Smith, Wellston

RJ Kemp, Wellston

Josh Bodey, Wellston

Jonathon Garvin, Wellston

Brock Eggers, Wellston

Coulter Cleland, Meigs

Wyatt Hoover, Meigs

Offensive Player of the Year — Keegan Wilburn, Nelsonville-York

Defensive Players of the Year — Nate Trainer, Athens; Kaleb Easley, Alexander; Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York

Coach of the Year — Mike Smith, Wellston

Hocking Division

Noah Robinson, Federal Hocking

Abram Pauley, Wahama

Colby Bartley, Miller

Gage Shuler, Southern

Nick Godfrey, Belpre

Kyle Northup, South Gallia

Joe Pantelidis, Waterford

Sawyer Koons, Trimble

Mason Dishong, Eastern

Mason Brown, Federal Hocking

Trevor Hunt, Wahama

Brayden Davenport, Wahama

Trey McCoy, Miller

Trey McNickle, Southern

Josh Stansberry, Southern

Lincoln Rose, Southern

Logan Adams, Belpre

Cody Daugherty, Belpre

Gage Clark, Belpre

Walker Feick, Belpre

Justin Butler, South Gallia

Zane Heiss, Waterford

Hamon Offenberg, Waterford

Cole Miller, Waterford

Bailey McGraw, Waterford

Nick Fouss, Waterford

Hayden Reynolds, Waterford

Quentin Doak, Waterford

Conner Wright, Trimble

Cameron Kittle, Trimble

Ian Joyce, Trimble

Shawn Turley, Trimble

Jack Nagucki, Trimble

Zach Guffey, Trimble

Garrett Richards, Trimble

Blake Newland, Eastern

Steven Fitzgerald, Eastern

William Oldaker, Eastern

Jake Barber, Eastern

Connor Ridenour, Eastern

Nick Little, Eastern

Brayden Smith, Eastern

Offensive Player of the Year — Conner Wright, Trimble

Defensive Player of the Year — Sawyer Koons, Trimble

Coach of the Year — Phil Faires, Trimble

