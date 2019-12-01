Tri-Valley Conference all-league football
Ohio Division
Kaleb Easley, Alexander
Cole Young, River Valley
Keegan Wilburn, Nelsonville-York
Jacob Wells, Vinton County
Nate Trainer, Athens
Rylan Molihan, Wellston
Abe Lundy, Meigs
Luke Chapman, Alexander
Drew Harris, Alexander
Chase Siefert, Alexander
Jared Reese, River Valley
Mikey Seel, Nelsonville-York
Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York
Christian Wiseman, Nelsonville-York
Brandon Phillips, Nelsonville-York
Austin Thrapp, Nelsonville-York
Drake McClain, Nelsonville-York
Zack Radabaugh, Vinton County
Nick Pittman, Vinton County
Logan Ward, Vinton County
Jonathon Vanover, Vinton County
Joey Moore, Athens
Corbin Stalder, Athens
Dylan Wogerman, Athens
Braeden Halbert, Athens
Peyton Gail, Athens
Hunter Smith, Wellston
RJ Kemp, Wellston
Josh Bodey, Wellston
Jonathon Garvin, Wellston
Brock Eggers, Wellston
Coulter Cleland, Meigs
Wyatt Hoover, Meigs
Offensive Player of the Year — Keegan Wilburn, Nelsonville-York
Defensive Players of the Year — Nate Trainer, Athens; Kaleb Easley, Alexander; Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York
Coach of the Year — Mike Smith, Wellston
Hocking Division
Noah Robinson, Federal Hocking
Abram Pauley, Wahama
Colby Bartley, Miller
Gage Shuler, Southern
Nick Godfrey, Belpre
Kyle Northup, South Gallia
Joe Pantelidis, Waterford
Sawyer Koons, Trimble
Mason Dishong, Eastern
Mason Brown, Federal Hocking
Trevor Hunt, Wahama
Brayden Davenport, Wahama
Trey McCoy, Miller
Trey McNickle, Southern
Josh Stansberry, Southern
Lincoln Rose, Southern
Logan Adams, Belpre
Cody Daugherty, Belpre
Gage Clark, Belpre
Walker Feick, Belpre
Justin Butler, South Gallia
Zane Heiss, Waterford
Hamon Offenberg, Waterford
Cole Miller, Waterford
Bailey McGraw, Waterford
Nick Fouss, Waterford
Hayden Reynolds, Waterford
Quentin Doak, Waterford
Conner Wright, Trimble
Cameron Kittle, Trimble
Ian Joyce, Trimble
Shawn Turley, Trimble
Jack Nagucki, Trimble
Zach Guffey, Trimble
Garrett Richards, Trimble
Blake Newland, Eastern
Steven Fitzgerald, Eastern
William Oldaker, Eastern
Jake Barber, Eastern
Connor Ridenour, Eastern
Nick Little, Eastern
Brayden Smith, Eastern
Offensive Player of the Year — Conner Wright, Trimble
Defensive Player of the Year — Sawyer Koons, Trimble
Coach of the Year — Phil Faires, Trimble
