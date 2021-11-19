Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division all-league football
Player;Team;Pos;Yr
Jordan Schulz;Alexander;QB;So
Landon Wheatley;Athens;QB/SS;Jr
Coulter Cleland;Meigs;QB;Sr
Drew Carter;Nelsonville-York;QB/DB;Sr
Michael Conkle;River Valley;RB;Jr
Zayne Karr;Vinton County;RB/DB;Sr
Isaac Molihan;Wellston;QB/SS;Jr
Isaac Waller;Alexander;LB/RB;Fr
Marcus Stevers;Athens;WR/CB;So
Luke Brandes;Athens;RB/LB;Jr
Alex Pero;Athens;WR/CB;Fr
Derrick Welsh;Athens;WR/FS;Sr
Andrew Dodson;Meigs;OL/LB;Sr
Morgan Roberts;Meigs;WR/DE;Sr
Griffin Cleland;Meigs;WR/LB;So
Leighton Loge;Nelsonville-York;TE/LB;Jr
Nathan Martin;Nelsonville-York;LG/DE;Sr
Tucker Levering;Nelsonville-York;G/DT;Sr
Dominik Robson;Nelsonville-York;T/DT;Sr
Hudson Stalder;Nelsonville-York;RB/LB;Jr
Andrew Huck;River Valley;FS;Jr
Gary Truance;River Valley;DE/LB;Fr
Brady Woltz;Vinton County;DB;So
Broc Moore;Vinton County;RB/LB;Sr
Gabe Rashcke;Vinton County;RB/LB;So
Blake Brown;Vinton County;LB;Sr
Caiden Collins;Vinton County;WR/DB;Sr
Dawson Browns;Vinton County;WR/DB;Jr
Evan Brown;Wellston;TE/LB;Sr
Peyton Downard;Wellston;E/G;Sr
Brenton Breech;Wellston;FS/WR;Jr
Zach Wilbur;Wellston;WR;Sr
Gage Downard;Wellston;LB/RB;Sr
Offensive Player of the Year — Coulter Cleland, Meigs
Defensive Player of the Year — Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York
Coaches of the Year — Rusty Richards, Nelsonville-York; TJ Carper, Vinton County
Final league standings
Nelsonville-York;6-0
Vinton County;4-1
Wellston;4-2
Athens;3-3
Meigs;2-3
River Valley;1-5
Alexander;0-6
Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division all-league football
Player;Team;Pos;Yr
Jordan Martin;Belpre;WR;Sr
Bryce Newland;Eastern;RB/LB;Sr
Tyler Rogers;Federal Hocking;QB;Sr
Lincoln Rose;Southern;OG/DT;Sr
Ean Combs;South Gallia;FB/LB;Sr
Tabor Lackey;Trimble;QB/DE;Sr
Holden Dailey;Waterford;RB/SS;Sr
Julian Martin;Belpre;TE/LB;Sr
Jayden Dowell;Belpre;OLDL;Jr
Jayden Evans;Eastern;RB/LB;Sr
Isaiah Reed;Eastern;OL/DL;Sr
Ryan Ross;Eastern;WR/LB;Sr
Brayden Smith;Eastern/WR/LB;Sr
Anthony Reed;Eastern;OL/DL;Sr
Logan Hensler;Southern;RB/DE;Sr
Braxton Bare;Southern;S;Jr
Josiah Smith;Southern;QB;So
Braxton Crisp;Southern;G;Sr
Tristan Saber;South Gallia;QB/LB;Sr
Blake Guffey;Trimble;TE/LB;Sr
Bryce Downs;Trimble;RB/DB;Sr
Austin Wisor;Trimble;WR/FS;Sr
Tray Christy;Trimble;DE;Sr
Conner Wooten;Trimble;T/T;Sr
Tucker Dixon;Trimble;WR/CB;Sr
Cole Wright;Trimble;G/DT;So
Grant McCutcheon;Waterford;QB/LB;Sr
Jacob Huffman;Waterford;DE/TE;Sr
Owen Huck;Waterford;C/DT;Sr
Lane Cline;Waterford;FS/P;Jr
Jacob Pantelidis;Waterford;WR/S;Jr
Gavin Brooker;Waterford;DE/T;Sr
Andrew Taylor;Waterford;S;Sr
Offensive Players of the Year — Tabor Lackey, Trimble; Holden Dailey, Waterford
Defensive Player of the Year — Blake Guffey, Trimble
Coaches of the Year — Phil Faires, Trimble; Eric McCutcheon, Waterford
Final league standings
Trimble;4-0
Waterford;3-1
Eastern;3-1
Southern;2-3
Belpre;1-4
South Gallia;0-4
