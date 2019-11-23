Tri-Valley Conference Golf All-League

Girls' Golf

Olivia Kaiser, Athens 

Halle Martin, Wellston

McKenzie Radabaugh, Vinton County

Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs

Sophia Gee, River Valley

Caitlyn Hall, Nelsonville-York

Liz Lambert, Vinton County

Mikayla Radcliffe, Meigs

Kylee Robinson, Meigs

Olivia Wells, Vinton County

Madallyn Whiting, Athens

Player of the Year — Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs

Coach of the Year — Alyssa Andrews, Meigs

Ohio Division 

Hunter Cardwell, Wellston

Owen Salyer, Vinton County

Bobby Musser, Meigs

Whit Byrd, Alexander

Ben Pratt, Athens

Blaine Cline, River Valley

Jack McDonald, Nelsonville-York

Sam Carpenter, Athens

Austin Mahr, Meigs

Matthew Morris, Alexander

Tyson Smith, Athens

TJ Vogt, Alexander

Player of the Year — Whit Byrd, Alexander

Coach of the Year — Eric Lindner, Alexander

Hocking Division 

Hunter Dutiel, Miller

Brooke Suprano, Waterford

Joey Weaver, Southern

Connor Ingels, Wahama

Blaceton Moore, Trimble

Nicholas Durst, Eastern

Eric Dotson, Belpre

Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking

Noah Spurlock, South Gallia

Gavin Brooker, Waterford

Matt Deems, Belpre

Thomas Griffith, Belpre

Ryan Hendershot, Waterford

Trey Hettich, Miller

Landen Hill, Southern

Player of the Year — Hunter Dutiel, Miller

Coach of the Year — Kyle Scott, Belpre 

Load comments