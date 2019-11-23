Tri-Valley Conference Golf All-League
Girls' Golf
Olivia Kaiser, Athens
Halle Martin, Wellston
McKenzie Radabaugh, Vinton County
Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs
Sophia Gee, River Valley
Caitlyn Hall, Nelsonville-York
Liz Lambert, Vinton County
Mikayla Radcliffe, Meigs
Kylee Robinson, Meigs
Olivia Wells, Vinton County
Madallyn Whiting, Athens
Player of the Year — Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs
Coach of the Year — Alyssa Andrews, Meigs
Ohio Division
Hunter Cardwell, Wellston
Owen Salyer, Vinton County
Bobby Musser, Meigs
Whit Byrd, Alexander
Ben Pratt, Athens
Blaine Cline, River Valley
Jack McDonald, Nelsonville-York
Sam Carpenter, Athens
Austin Mahr, Meigs
Matthew Morris, Alexander
Tyson Smith, Athens
TJ Vogt, Alexander
Player of the Year — Whit Byrd, Alexander
Coach of the Year — Eric Lindner, Alexander
Hocking Division
Hunter Dutiel, Miller
Brooke Suprano, Waterford
Joey Weaver, Southern
Connor Ingels, Wahama
Blaceton Moore, Trimble
Nicholas Durst, Eastern
Eric Dotson, Belpre
Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking
Noah Spurlock, South Gallia
Gavin Brooker, Waterford
Matt Deems, Belpre
Thomas Griffith, Belpre
Ryan Hendershot, Waterford
Trey Hettich, Miller
Landen Hill, Southern
Player of the Year — Hunter Dutiel, Miller
Coach of the Year — Kyle Scott, Belpre
