Tri-Valley Conference girls’ all-league golf

Player Team

Leah Ryan Waterford

Lisa Liu Athens

Madison Heiner Waterford

Parker Powers Waterford

Jaya Booth Vinton County

Sophia Gee River Valley

Maddie Whiting Athens

Olivia Kaiser Athens

Regan Bobo Athens

Ericka Justus River Valley

Hallie Shea Wellston

Lorena Kennedy Meigs

Alexis Belville Alexander

Emma Wilson Federal Hocking

Elyse Atha Alexander

Kimberly Aubrey Wellston

Grace Corrigan Athens

Addison Jackson Federal Hocking

Helen Liu Athens

Kari Carney Waterford

Player of the Year — Leah Ryan, Waterford

Coach of the Year — Curry Ryan, Waterford

Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division boys’ all-league golf

Player Team

Nathan Shadik Athens

Will Briggs Wellston

Jay Choi Athens

Stanley Viny Alexander

Milan Hall Athens

Landon Atha Alexander

Landon McGee Meigs

Eli Radabaugh Vinton County

Sam Goldsberry Athens

Carter Wharton Athens

Caunner Clay River Valley

Mason Morris Alexander

Silas Allen Vinton County

Player of the Year — Nathan Shadik, Athens

Coach of the Year — Rodney Burgess, Athens

Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division boys’ all-league golf

Player Team

Jacob Smeeks Belpre

Gavin Brooker Waterford

Jacob Ferrier Belpre

Carson Moore Belpre

Mason Jackson Federal Hocking

Blake Church Belpre

Kasey Savoy Eastern

Tanner Lisle Southern

Matt Deems Belpre

Brett Colyer Waterford

Ethan Short Eastern

Colton McDaniel Eastern

Player of the Year — Jacob Smeeks, Belpre

Coach of the Year — Jesse Joseph, Belpre


