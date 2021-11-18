Tri-Valley Conference girls’ all-league golf
Player Team
Leah Ryan Waterford
Lisa Liu Athens
Madison Heiner Waterford
Parker Powers Waterford
Jaya Booth Vinton County
Sophia Gee River Valley
Maddie Whiting Athens
Olivia Kaiser Athens
Regan Bobo Athens
Ericka Justus River Valley
Hallie Shea Wellston
Lorena Kennedy Meigs
Alexis Belville Alexander
Emma Wilson Federal Hocking
Elyse Atha Alexander
Kimberly Aubrey Wellston
Grace Corrigan Athens
Addison Jackson Federal Hocking
Helen Liu Athens
Kari Carney Waterford
Player of the Year — Leah Ryan, Waterford
Coach of the Year — Curry Ryan, Waterford
Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division boys’ all-league golf
Player Team
Nathan Shadik Athens
Will Briggs Wellston
Jay Choi Athens
Stanley Viny Alexander
Milan Hall Athens
Landon Atha Alexander
Landon McGee Meigs
Eli Radabaugh Vinton County
Sam Goldsberry Athens
Carter Wharton Athens
Caunner Clay River Valley
Mason Morris Alexander
Silas Allen Vinton County
Player of the Year — Nathan Shadik, Athens
Coach of the Year — Rodney Burgess, Athens
Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division boys’ all-league golf
Player Team
Jacob Smeeks Belpre
Gavin Brooker Waterford
Jacob Ferrier Belpre
Carson Moore Belpre
Mason Jackson Federal Hocking
Blake Church Belpre
Kasey Savoy Eastern
Tanner Lisle Southern
Matt Deems Belpre
Brett Colyer Waterford
Ethan Short Eastern
Colton McDaniel Eastern
Player of the Year — Jacob Smeeks, Belpre
Coach of the Year — Jesse Joseph, Belpre
