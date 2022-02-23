Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division
Girls' all-league team
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Halee Williams;Belpre;Sr;C
Sydney Reynolds;EasternJr;SF
Reagan Jeffers;Federal Hocking;Sr;G
Jessie Rutt;South Gallia;Sr;G/F
Kayla Evans;Southern;Sr;PG
Briana Orsborne;Trimble;Sr;F
Cara Taylor;Waterford;Sr;PG
Kaitlen Bush;Belpre;Jr;C
Erica Durst;Eastern;Jr;SG
Tori Triplett;South Gallia;So;G
Emma Clary;South Gallia;Fr;G/F
Laikyn Imler;Trimble;Sr;PG
Emily Young;Trimble;Sr;G
Jayne Six;Trimble;Sr;C
Mackenzie Suprano;Waterford;Sr;G
Player of the Year — Cara Taylor, Waterford
Coach of the Year — Jerry Close, Waterford
Final league standings
Trimble;11-1
Waterford;11-1
South Gallia;8-4
Eastern;6-6
Belpre;4-8
Federal Hocking;2-10
Southern;0-12
Boys' all-league
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Tucker Liston;Belpre;Jr;SG
Bryce Newland;Eastern;Sr;G
Lane Smith;Federal Hocking;Sr;F
Brayden Hammond;South Gallia;Sr;F/C
Lincoln Rose;Southern;Sr;F/C
Blake Guffey;Trimble;Sr;F
Holden Dailey;Waterford;Sr;F
Matthew Deems;Belpre;Sr;PG
Tariq Cottrill;Federal Hocking;So;PG
Andrew Airhart;Federal Hocking;So;G
Cade Anderson;Southern;Sr;G
Tyler Weber;Trimble;Sr;G
Austin Wisor;Trimble;Sr;G
Bryce Downs;Trimble;Sr;F
Jarrett Armstrong;Waterford;So;G
Player of the Year — Blake Guffey, Trimble
Coach of the Year — Howie Caldwell, Trimble
Final league standings
Trimble;11-1
Federal Hocking;11-1
Waterford;8-4
South Gallia;5-7
Belpre;3-9
Eastern;2-10
Southern;2-10
