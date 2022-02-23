Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division

Girls' all-league team

Player;School;Yr;Pos

Marlee Grinstead;Alexander;Sr;PG

Bailey Davis;Athens;Sr;SG

Mallory Hawley;Meigs;Sr;F

Mackenzie Hurd;Nelsonville-York;Sr;G

Lauren Theyman;River Valley;Sr;G

Tegan Bartoe;Vinton County;Sr;PG

Jenna Johnston;Wellston;Sr;G

Kara Meeks;Alexander;S;G/F

Harper Bennett;Athens;Sr;PG

Rylee Lisle;Meigs;Jr;F

Jennifer Parker;Meigs;Jr;G/F

Airah Lavy;Nelsonville-York;So;G/F

Cameron Zinn;Vinton County;Sr;F

Lacie Williams;Vinton County;S;G/F

Rylee Ousley;Vinton County;Sr;G/F

Player of the Year — Marlee Grinstead, Alexander

Coaches of the Year — Jeff Grinstead, Alexander; Brett Jones, Vinton County

Final league standings

Vinton County;11-1

Alexander;9-3

Nelsonville-York;8-4

Meigs;7-5

Athens;5-7

River Valley;2-10

Wellston;0-12

Boys' all-league team 

Player;School;Year;Pos

Kyler D'Augustino;Alexander;Jr;G

Derrick Welsh;Athens;Sr;C

Coulter Cleland;Meigs;Sr;G

Drew Carter;Nelsonville-York;Sr;G

Jance Lambert;River Valley;Jr;G

Eli Radabaugh;Vinton County;Sr;G

Cyan Ervin;Wellston;Jr;G

Braydin McKee;Alexander;Sr;F

Braylon Harrison;Meigs;So;G

Keagan Swope;Nelsonville-York;So;G

Mason Rhodes;River Valley;Sr;G

Zayne Karr;Vinton County;Sr;G

Braylon Damron;Vinton County;Sr;G

Garrett Brown;Wellston;Jr;G

Evan Brown;Wellston;Sr;F

Player of the Year — Kyler D'Augustino, Alexander

Coach of the Year — Jeff Skinner, Alexander

Final league standings

Alexander;10-2

Vinton County;10-2

Wellston;6-6

Meigs;6-6

Athens;6-6

Nelsonville-York;2-10

River Valley;2-10


