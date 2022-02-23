Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division
Girls' all-league team
Player;School;Yr;Pos
Marlee Grinstead;Alexander;Sr;PG
Bailey Davis;Athens;Sr;SG
Mallory Hawley;Meigs;Sr;F
Mackenzie Hurd;Nelsonville-York;Sr;G
Lauren Theyman;River Valley;Sr;G
Tegan Bartoe;Vinton County;Sr;PG
Jenna Johnston;Wellston;Sr;G
Kara Meeks;Alexander;S;G/F
Harper Bennett;Athens;Sr;PG
Rylee Lisle;Meigs;Jr;F
Jennifer Parker;Meigs;Jr;G/F
Airah Lavy;Nelsonville-York;So;G/F
Cameron Zinn;Vinton County;Sr;F
Lacie Williams;Vinton County;S;G/F
Rylee Ousley;Vinton County;Sr;G/F
Player of the Year — Marlee Grinstead, Alexander
Coaches of the Year — Jeff Grinstead, Alexander; Brett Jones, Vinton County
Final league standings
Vinton County;11-1
Alexander;9-3
Nelsonville-York;8-4
Meigs;7-5
Athens;5-7
River Valley;2-10
Wellston;0-12
Boys' all-league team
Player;School;Year;Pos
Kyler D'Augustino;Alexander;Jr;G
Derrick Welsh;Athens;Sr;C
Coulter Cleland;Meigs;Sr;G
Drew Carter;Nelsonville-York;Sr;G
Jance Lambert;River Valley;Jr;G
Eli Radabaugh;Vinton County;Sr;G
Cyan Ervin;Wellston;Jr;G
Braydin McKee;Alexander;Sr;F
Braylon Harrison;Meigs;So;G
Keagan Swope;Nelsonville-York;So;G
Mason Rhodes;River Valley;Sr;G
Zayne Karr;Vinton County;Sr;G
Braylon Damron;Vinton County;Sr;G
Garrett Brown;Wellston;Jr;G
Evan Brown;Wellston;Sr;F
Player of the Year — Kyler D'Augustino, Alexander
Coach of the Year — Jeff Skinner, Alexander
Final league standings
Alexander;10-2
Vinton County;10-2
Wellston;6-6
Meigs;6-6
Athens;6-6
Nelsonville-York;2-10
River Valley;2-10
