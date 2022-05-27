Tri-Valley Conference 

All-league softball

Ohio Division

Player;Team;Pos;Yr

Jaycie Jordan;Alexander;CF;Jr

Kendra Hammonds;Athens;OF/P;So

Lily Dugan;Meigs;C;Jr

Ryleigh Giffin;Nelsonville-York;P/3B;Sr

Abbi Hollanbaugh;River Valley;P/3B;So

Kerrigan Ward;Vinton County;P/1B;Sr

Jenna Johnston;Wellston;SS;Sr

Chloe Payne;Alexander;1B;Sr

Olivia Banks;Athens;2B/P;Jr

Taylor Orcutt;Athens;C;Sr

Mara Hall;Meigs;CF;Sr

Delana Wright;Meigs;SS;So

Trinity Shockey;Nelsonville-York;CF;So

Abby Riffle;Nelsonville-York;3B/P;Jr

Brooklyn Sizemore;River Valley;1B/C;Sr

Grace Hash;River Valley;SS;Sr

Riley Bradley;River Valley;3B/1B;Jr

Taylor Houdasheldt;Vinton County;OF;Sr

Breanna Sexton;Vinton County;C;Sr

Rylee Ousley;Vinton County;2B;Sr

Sydney Smith;Vinton County;SS;Sr

Hannah Potts;Wellston;P;Fr

Sadie Henry;Wellston;1B;Sr

Kamryn Karr;Wellston;CF;Sr

Chloie Burgett;Wellston;LF/C;Jr

Neveah Ousley;Wellston;3B;Sr

Offensive Player of the Year — Jenna Johnston, Wellston

Defensive Player of the Year — Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County

Coach of the Year — Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York

Final league standings

Wellston;11-1

Vinton County;9-3

Athens;6-6

Nelsonville-York;6-6

River Valley;6-6

Meigs;4-8

Alexander;0-12

Hocking Division 

Player;Team;Pos;Yr

Kaitlen Bush;Belpre;SS;Jr

Juli Durst;Eastern;2B/P;Jr

Alexis Wilkes;Federal Hocking;P/3B;Sr

Lalla Hurlow;South Gallia;C;Sr

Kassidy Chaney;Southern;SS/P;So

Adelynn Stevens;Trimble;CF;Sr

Cara Taylor;Waterford;CF;Sr

Makayla Carmichael;Belpre;P/1B/Fr

Taylor Parker;Belpre;C;Sr

Carrissa Sprigg;Belpre;P/CF;Jr

Madison Sprigg;Belpre;2B;Sr

Maggie Johnson;Belpre;LF;Jr

Megan Maxon;Eastern;SS/P;Sr

Ella Carleton;Eastern;P/3B/2B;Jr

Emma Putman;Eastern;OF/C;Fr

Sydney Reynolds;Eastern;3B;Jr

Dani Rymer;Federal Hocking;CF/RF/Jr

Jessie Rutt;South Gallia;P;Sr

Lauren Smith;Southern;CF/RF;So

Marlo Norris;Southern;LF;Fr

Briana Orsborne;Trimble;3B;Sr

Joelle Richards;Trimble;P;Fr

Kari Carney;Waterford;P;Jr

Josie Elliot;Waterford;C;Sr

MacKenzie Suprano;Waterford;LF;Sr

Leah Ryan;Waterford;1B;So

Lakyn Jones;Waterford;2B/OF;So

Offensive Player of the Year — Cara Taylor, Waterford

Defensive Players of the Year — Jessie Rutt, South Gallia; Kari Carney, Waterford

Coach of the Year — Stephanie Evans, Belpre

Final league standings

Belpre;10-2

Waterford;9-3

Eastern;8-4

Trimble;6-6

Southern;5-7

Federal Hocking;3-9

South Gallia;1-11


