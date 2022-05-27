Tri-Valley Conference softball May 27, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tri-Valley Conference All-league softballOhio DivisionPlayer;Team;Pos;YrJaycie Jordan;Alexander;CF;JrKendra Hammonds;Athens;OF/P;SoLily Dugan;Meigs;C;JrRyleigh Giffin;Nelsonville-York;P/3B;SrAbbi Hollanbaugh;River Valley;P/3B;SoKerrigan Ward;Vinton County;P/1B;SrJenna Johnston;Wellston;SS;SrChloe Payne;Alexander;1B;SrOlivia Banks;Athens;2B/P;JrTaylor Orcutt;Athens;C;SrMara Hall;Meigs;CF;SrDelana Wright;Meigs;SS;SoTrinity Shockey;Nelsonville-York;CF;SoAbby Riffle;Nelsonville-York;3B/P;JrBrooklyn Sizemore;River Valley;1B/C;SrGrace Hash;River Valley;SS;SrRiley Bradley;River Valley;3B/1B;JrTaylor Houdasheldt;Vinton County;OF;SrBreanna Sexton;Vinton County;C;SrRylee Ousley;Vinton County;2B;SrSydney Smith;Vinton County;SS;SrHannah Potts;Wellston;P;FrSadie Henry;Wellston;1B;SrKamryn Karr;Wellston;CF;SrChloie Burgett;Wellston;LF/C;JrNeveah Ousley;Wellston;3B;SrOffensive Player of the Year — Jenna Johnston, WellstonDefensive Player of the Year — Kerrigan Ward, Vinton CountyCoach of the Year — Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-YorkFinal league standingsWellston;11-1Vinton County;9-3Athens;6-6Nelsonville-York;6-6River Valley;6-6Meigs;4-8Alexander;0-12Hocking Division Player;Team;Pos;YrKaitlen Bush;Belpre;SS;JrJuli Durst;Eastern;2B/P;JrAlexis Wilkes;Federal Hocking;P/3B;SrLalla Hurlow;South Gallia;C;SrKassidy Chaney;Southern;SS/P;SoAdelynn Stevens;Trimble;CF;SrCara Taylor;Waterford;CF;SrMakayla Carmichael;Belpre;P/1B/FrTaylor Parker;Belpre;C;SrCarrissa Sprigg;Belpre;P/CF;JrMadison Sprigg;Belpre;2B;SrMaggie Johnson;Belpre;LF;JrMegan Maxon;Eastern;SS/P;SrElla Carleton;Eastern;P/3B/2B;JrEmma Putman;Eastern;OF/C;FrSydney Reynolds;Eastern;3B;JrDani Rymer;Federal Hocking;CF/RF/JrJessie Rutt;South Gallia;P;SrLauren Smith;Southern;CF/RF;SoMarlo Norris;Southern;LF;FrBriana Orsborne;Trimble;3B;SrJoelle Richards;Trimble;P;FrKari Carney;Waterford;P;JrJosie Elliot;Waterford;C;SrMacKenzie Suprano;Waterford;LF;SrLeah Ryan;Waterford;1B;SoLakyn Jones;Waterford;2B/OF;SoOffensive Player of the Year — Cara Taylor, WaterfordDefensive Players of the Year — Jessie Rutt, South Gallia; Kari Carney, WaterfordCoach of the Year — Stephanie Evans, BelpreFinal league standingsBelpre;10-2Waterford;9-3Eastern;8-4Trimble;6-6Southern;5-7Federal Hocking;3-9South Gallia;1-11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sr Defensive Player Vinton County Player Inorganic Chemistry Sport Chemistry Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.