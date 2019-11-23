Tri-Valley Conference Volleyball All-League
Ohio Division
Mallory Hawley, Meigs
Sydney Smith, Vinton County
Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York
Karsyn Raines, Alexander
Sarah Webb, Athens
Mikenzi Pope, River Valley
Kamryn Karr, Wellston
Baelyn Carey, Athens
Mallory Rankin, Alexander
Jadyn Mace, Alexander
Jenna Houpt, Alexander
Kasey Birchfield, River Valley
Brittlyn Call, Nelsonville-York
Madison Booth, Nelsonville-York
Grace Sinnott, Nelsonville-York
Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County
Lacy Ward, Vinton County
Offensive Player of the Year — Karsyn Raines, Alexander
Defensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Coach of the Year — Ashley Graves, Vinton County
Hocking Division
Christine Griffith, South Gallia
Makayla Bowen, Federal Hocking
Emma Gibbs, Wahama
Laikyn Imler, Trimble
Cara Taylor, Waterford
Baylee Wolfe, Southern
Olivia Barber, Eastern
Halee Williams, Belpre
Josie Crabtree, Miller
Alaina Boyden, Miller
Taylor Hinkle, Miller
Jenna Chadwell, Eastern
Sydney Sanders, Eastern
Phoenix Cleland, Southern
Jordan Hardwick, Southern
Kaylea Harmon, Waterford
Lily Roberts, Waterford
Riley Schweikert, Waterford
Riley Campbell, Trimble
Jacie Orsborne, Trimble
Abby Jackson, Federal Hocking
Chloe McCune, Federal Hocking
Amaya Howell, South Gallia
Offensive Player of the Year — Kaylea Harmon, Waterford
Defensive Player of the Year — Sydney Sanders, Eastern
Coach of the Year — Kim Barker, Waterford
