Tri-Valley Conference Volleyball All-League 

Ohio Division 

Mallory Hawley, Meigs

Sydney Smith, Vinton County

Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York

Karsyn Raines, Alexander

Sarah Webb, Athens

Mikenzi Pope, River Valley

Kamryn Karr, Wellston

Baelyn Carey, Athens

Mallory Rankin, Alexander

Jadyn Mace, Alexander

Jenna Houpt, Alexander

Kasey Birchfield, River Valley

Brittlyn Call, Nelsonville-York

Madison Booth, Nelsonville-York

Grace Sinnott, Nelsonville-York

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County

Lacy Ward, Vinton County

Offensive Player of the Year — Karsyn Raines, Alexander

Defensive Player of the Year — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Coach of the Year — Ashley Graves, Vinton County

Hocking Division 

Christine Griffith, South Gallia

Makayla Bowen, Federal Hocking

Emma Gibbs, Wahama

Laikyn Imler, Trimble

Cara Taylor, Waterford

Baylee Wolfe, Southern

Olivia Barber, Eastern

Halee Williams, Belpre

Josie Crabtree, Miller

Alaina Boyden, Miller

Taylor Hinkle, Miller

Jenna Chadwell, Eastern

Sydney Sanders, Eastern

Phoenix Cleland, Southern

Jordan Hardwick, Southern

Kaylea Harmon, Waterford

Lily Roberts, Waterford

Riley Schweikert, Waterford

Riley Campbell, Trimble

Jacie Orsborne, Trimble

Abby Jackson, Federal Hocking

Chloe McCune, Federal Hocking

Amaya Howell, South Gallia

Offensive Player of the Year — Kaylea Harmon, Waterford 

Defensive Player of the Year — Sydney Sanders, Eastern

Coach of the Year — Kim Barker, Waterford 

Load comments