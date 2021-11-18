Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division all-league volleyball

Player;Team;Pos;Yr

Lexi Grissett;Alexander;OH/S;So

Harper Bennett;Athens;M;Sr

Mallory Hawley;Meigs;OH/S;Sr

Mackenzie Hurd;Nelsonville-York;OH/S;Sr

Madison Hall;River Valley;OH;Jr

Cameron Zinn;Vinton County;S/OH;Sr

Kamryn Karr;Wellston;S/OH;Sr

Macey Jordan;Alexander;MH;Sr

Layken Mullins;Athens;S;Sr

Chloe Lehman;Nelsonville-York;MH;So

Ryleigh Giffin;Nelsonville-York;OH/S;Sr

Ciara McKinney;Nelsonville-York;L;Sr

Kerrigan Ward;Vinton County;L;Sr

Sydney Smith;Vinton County;OH;Sr

Zoey Kiefer;Vinton County;MH;Sr

Taylor Houdasheldt;Vinton County;DS;Sr

Sadie Henry;Wellston;OH;Sr

Bailee Toadvine;Athens;L;Jr

Offensive Most Valuable Player — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County 

Coach of the Year — Ashley Ervin, Vinton County 

Final league standings

Vinton County;12-0

Nelsonville-York;10-2

Alexander;7-5

Athens;7-5

Meigs;3-9

Wellston;2-10

River Valley;1-11

Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division all-league volleyball

Player;Team;Pos;Yr

Halee Williams;Belpre;MH;Sr

Brielle Newland;Eastern;L;Sr

Lyndsey Robinson;Federal Hocking;MH;Jr

Kayla Evans;Southern;All-Around;Sr

Ryleigh Halley;South Gallia;S;Jr

Laikyn Imler;Trimble;OH;Sr

Cara Taylor;Waterford;S;Sr

Megan Maxon;Eastern;OH/DS;Sr

Emma Edwards;Eastern;M;So

Cassidy Roderus;Southern;All-around;Sr

Kassidy Chaney;Southern;All-around;So

Riley Campbell;Trimble;OH;Sr

Jacie Orsborne;Trimble;S;Jr

Briana Orsborne;Trimble;MH;Sr

Adelynn Stevens;Trimble;MH;Sr

Lily Roberts;Waterford;MH;Sr

Avery Wagner;Waterford;MH;Fr

Lilly Franchino;Waterford;OH;Sr

Offensive Most Valuable Player — Laikyn Imler, Trimble

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Riley Campbell, Trimble

Coach of the Year — Shelly Lackey, Trimble

Final league records

Trimble;12-0

Waterford;9-3

Eastern;9-3

Southern;5-7

Federal Hocking;4-8

South Gallia;2-10

Belpre;1-11


