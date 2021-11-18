Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division all-league volleyball
Player;Team;Pos;Yr
Lexi Grissett;Alexander;OH/S;So
Harper Bennett;Athens;M;Sr
Mallory Hawley;Meigs;OH/S;Sr
Mackenzie Hurd;Nelsonville-York;OH/S;Sr
Madison Hall;River Valley;OH;Jr
Cameron Zinn;Vinton County;S/OH;Sr
Kamryn Karr;Wellston;S/OH;Sr
Macey Jordan;Alexander;MH;Sr
Layken Mullins;Athens;S;Sr
Chloe Lehman;Nelsonville-York;MH;So
Ryleigh Giffin;Nelsonville-York;OH/S;Sr
Ciara McKinney;Nelsonville-York;L;Sr
Kerrigan Ward;Vinton County;L;Sr
Sydney Smith;Vinton County;OH;Sr
Zoey Kiefer;Vinton County;MH;Sr
Taylor Houdasheldt;Vinton County;DS;Sr
Sadie Henry;Wellston;OH;Sr
Bailee Toadvine;Athens;L;Jr
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Cameron Zinn, Vinton County
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County
Coach of the Year — Ashley Ervin, Vinton County
Final league standings
Vinton County;12-0
Nelsonville-York;10-2
Alexander;7-5
Athens;7-5
Meigs;3-9
Wellston;2-10
River Valley;1-11
Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division all-league volleyball
Player;Team;Pos;Yr
Halee Williams;Belpre;MH;Sr
Brielle Newland;Eastern;L;Sr
Lyndsey Robinson;Federal Hocking;MH;Jr
Kayla Evans;Southern;All-Around;Sr
Ryleigh Halley;South Gallia;S;Jr
Laikyn Imler;Trimble;OH;Sr
Cara Taylor;Waterford;S;Sr
Megan Maxon;Eastern;OH/DS;Sr
Emma Edwards;Eastern;M;So
Cassidy Roderus;Southern;All-around;Sr
Kassidy Chaney;Southern;All-around;So
Riley Campbell;Trimble;OH;Sr
Jacie Orsborne;Trimble;S;Jr
Briana Orsborne;Trimble;MH;Sr
Adelynn Stevens;Trimble;MH;Sr
Lily Roberts;Waterford;MH;Sr
Avery Wagner;Waterford;MH;Fr
Lilly Franchino;Waterford;OH;Sr
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Laikyn Imler, Trimble
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Riley Campbell, Trimble
Coach of the Year — Shelly Lackey, Trimble
Final league records
Trimble;12-0
Waterford;9-3
Eastern;9-3
Southern;5-7
Federal Hocking;4-8
South Gallia;2-10
Belpre;1-11
