The Trimble Tomcats rolled to their 23rd consecutive regular season win last Friday, a 68-0 triumph at Miller High School.
The Tomcats will have to wait at least another week to try and add to that streak.
Trimble Athletic Director Austin Downs announced on Tuesday the cancelation of Friday's home football game against Vinton County.
Trimble has shut down all football activities for grades 7 through 12 through next Tuesday due to COVID-19.
Friday's game was going to be a showdown of two of the top Tri-Valley Conference teams, as both teams are 2-0.
Vinton County quickly filled the opening, announcing that it instead will travel to play at Zane Trace on Friday.
It's the second season in a row Trimble and Vinton County were unable to play. The two schools were scheduled to play last season, but the shortened regular season caused the cancelation of that contest.
Trimble is scheduled to play at Waterford next Friday, Sept. 10.
Trimble's school website listed eight active cases among faculty/staff and 42 active cases involving students as of Tuesday.
