MERCERVILLE — The Trimble Tomcats continue to lead the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble's latest victory was a runaway, a 58-34 victory at South Gallia High School on Thursday.
The Tomcats' second win in as many nights moves their record to 13-4 overall. They are 10-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
Trimble had seven players contribute to the scoring in its second win of the season over the Rebels. Jayne Six led the way with 17 points, making eight 2-point field goals.
Laikyn Imler added 13 points, making five 2-pointers and a 3.
The Tomcats were balanced, as Emily Calentine, Briana Orsborne and Emily Young each finished with eight points.
Ashlynn Hardy added three points, while Riley Campbell tallied a point.
South Gallia's only leads were 3-0 and 6-5 in the opening minutes. Orsborne's 3-pointer gave the Tomcats an 8-6 lead and they led the rest of the way.
Orsborne's 3 was the start of a 26-6 run, as Trimble led 31-12 with 4:16 left in the first half. Trimble's largest lead came at 58-23 with 6:50 remaining.
South Gallia falls to 7-9 overall, and 2-9 in the TVC-Hocking.
Amaya Howell led the Rebels with 14 points, while Kennedy Lambert added 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.