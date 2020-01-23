Trimble Tomcats

Trimble's Sophia Ives looks around South Gallia's Ryleigh Halley (23) during Thursday's Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game. Briana Orsborne (15) is also pictured, as the Tomcats rolled to a 58-34 victory. 

 Photo by Bryan Walters of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune

MERCERVILLE — The Trimble Tomcats continue to lead the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. 

Trimble's latest victory was a runaway, a 58-34 victory at South Gallia High School on Thursday. 

The Tomcats' second win in as many nights moves their record to 13-4 overall. They are 10-1 in the TVC-Hocking. 

Trimble had seven players contribute to the scoring in its second win of the season over the Rebels. Jayne Six led the way with 17 points, making eight 2-point field goals. 

Laikyn Imler added 13 points, making five 2-pointers and a 3. 

The Tomcats were balanced, as Emily Calentine, Briana Orsborne and Emily Young each finished with eight points. 

Ashlynn Hardy added three points, while Riley Campbell tallied a point. 

South Gallia's only leads were 3-0 and 6-5 in the opening minutes. Orsborne's 3-pointer gave the Tomcats an 8-6 lead and they led the rest of the way. 

Orsborne's 3 was the start of a 26-6 run, as Trimble led 31-12 with 4:16 left in the first half. Trimble's largest lead came at 58-23 with 6:50 remaining. 

South Gallia falls to 7-9 overall, and 2-9 in the TVC-Hocking. 

Amaya Howell led the Rebels with 14 points, while Kennedy Lambert added 10 points. 

Load comments