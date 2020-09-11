WATERFORD — The road to winning a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division volleyball championship always runs through Waterford.
The Trimble Tomcats were at least able to navigate that road trip on Thursday with a big victory.
Trimble remains unbeaten in the league season thanks to a 3-1 win at Waterford, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 25-16.
The Wildcats are the defending TVC-Hocking champions, but Trimble moves to 4-1 overall with its fourth win in a row. The Tomcats are also 3-0 in TVC-Hocking play.
Laikyn Imler was able to lead the Tomcats attack at the net, collecting 21 kills. She also served up two aces and added 12 digs.
Riley Campbell had a strong game both at the net and in the back row, finishing with nine kills and 25 digs.
Adelynn Stevens had five kills, nine digs, two blocks and an ace.
Briana Orsborne added six kills, two blocks and an ace.
Trimble will host River Valley on Saturday at 1:15 p.m., then travel to Miller on Monday in another non-league game.
The Tomcats' next TVC-Hocking match is Tuesday at South Gallia.
Tomcats defeat Logan, Southern
The Trimble volleyball team followed up a dramatic victory last Saturday with a three-set sweep on Tuesday.
The Tomcats were 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division after a 3-0 victory (25-17, 25-16, 25-11) win over Southern on Tuesday.
Trimble was also a five-set winner at Logan last Saturday, 27-25, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11.
Laikyn Imler came up big in both wins. Against Southern, she led the way with 13 kills and 10 digs. Riley Campbell also had a solid match against the Tornadoes with eight kills, six aces and six digs.
Adelynn Stevens added two kills, two aces and eight digs, while Briana Orsborne had three kills and two blocks. Jacie Orsborne handed out 25 assists and served up four aces.
The Tomcats rallied back on the road for the non-league win against Logan. Imler powered home 25 kills to go with 15 digs on defense. Campbell also added 15 kills and 24 digs. Stevens contributed 11 kills and 23 digs.
Jacie Orsborne ran the offense with 55 assists against the Chieftains.
Ella Guthrie led Logan with 10 kills, while Cailin Cook-Porter had six kills and Tabitha Eveland three kills.
