HEMLOCK — Blake Guffey and the Trimble Tomcats were winners in their trip to Perry County on Friday.
Guffey posted a double-double, as Trimble earned a 65-52 victory at Miller High School.
Guffey scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, also adding two steals.
The win improved Trimble to 4-1, both overall and in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Miller fell to 0-7 overall, and 0-5 in league play.
Brayden Weber led Trimble in scoring, pouring in 22 points. He added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kyle Kennedy also hit double figures for Trimble, scoring 11 points while collecting five rebounds.
Cameron Kittle added six points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals.
Tyler Weber and Sawyer Koons each scored four points for Trimble, with Koons finishing with six rebounds.
Colby Bartley led Miller with 19 points and four steals. Blayton Cox added 16 points and two steals. Kylan McClain added nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Trimble led 16-12 after one quarter, 34-22 at halftime and 46-36 going to the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.