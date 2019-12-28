GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats put forth their best effort of the season, just ahead of what will be their biggest game of the young campaign.
Trimble ran past Nelsonville-York, 80-47, on Saturday afternoon in Bill White Gymnasium.
The Tomcats received huge games from Blake Guffey and Brayden Weber as part of an efficient offense that left the Buckeyes struggling to keep up.
Guffey finished with a double-double, tallying 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds with three steals. Weber added 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting — including making all nine of his 2-point attempts, as the duo combined to outscore N-Y.
Trimble's previous high-point total was 65. Head coach Howie Caldwell said simplifying things has been key for his team.
"I think that about two weeks ago what we started doing was we wanted to alleviate them thinking so much," Caldwell said. "So we started putting pressure on. Tried to get steals. If you're going to shoot that well, you've got to get layups. That's what we were able to do."
That strategy worked out well for Trimble (5-1). The Tomcats shot a remarkable 64.5 percent (31 for 48) from 2-point range on Saturday.
Trimble applied full-court pressure against the Buckeyes, forcing 24 turnovers and gaining 10 steals.
The Tomcats put the game away in the middle two quarters, outscoring Nelsonville-York 51-26. Trimble made 21 of 36 field goal attempts in those two frames.
"What we're hoping to do is get ahead of people so they can't play zone against us so we can run our offenses and break people down," Caldwell said.
"We can sense in practice that the kids were getting better, and they can sense that they were getting better also," he added. "When you press like we're trying to press, your players have to be in extraordinary shape. And these guys have prided themselves into getting themselves into basketball shape."
The game started OK for the Buckeyes, who led 10-9 after Joe Tome scored seven consecutive points.
Afterwards, N-Y head coach Blaine Gabriel lamented the final play of the first quarter. The Tomcats inbounded the ball under their basket, and Cameron Kittle lobbed a perfect pass to Guffey, who scored before the buzzer for an 11-10 edge.
Nelsonville-York (2-6) never led again.
"We told the kids to watch for the lob and they just stood there and they threw the lob and put it in," Gabriel said. "It seemed like that opened the flood gates and we never really recovered. We made some very poor decisions in the second quarter, got down and Trimble's a good team."
The lob play started a 10-0 run, as Trimble led 19-10 after Kittle's steal led to a transition layup for Sawyer Koons.
The Buckeyes were never closer than down 21-16 the rest of the way, as Trimble went ahead 32-18 at halftime after a Guffey field goal.
"When they make a run like that, you have to stop it and you have to be able to make the decisions to hit the right people," Gabriel said. "They sold out on the first half with the press and once we did beat the press we threw the ball away. And that's what we worked on, beating the press, holding the ball and not turning it over and we didn't do that very well."
Ethan Gail led N-Y with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Jajuan Williams added 11 points off the bench.
The Buckeyes will travel to Berne Union on Friday and host Federal Hocking on Saturday.
"We just have to go back, regroup and work on the basics," Gabriel said. "I've said all along, I wouldn't want to have to play us games 14 and 15 when we realize the little things that we're trying to put it, that we finally do it. We'll be alright, we'll be OK."
The Tomcats will return home on Friday for the what will be the most important Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game to date on the season. Trimble hosts Federal Hocking, which is 5-0 in league play.
The Tomcats are the two-time defending league champions, but the Lancers are sitting in first place going into the New Year. The challenger will be taking on the reigning champion.
"Federal Hocking's good," Caldwell said. "They are a very, very good club. They believe in themselves. You can see that it's not the same old Fed Hock from years past. It's going to be a tremendous game. They're very good. I think our kids will look forward to the challenge, I really do."
Trimble 80, Nelsonville-York 47
Nelsonville-York;10;8;18;11;—;47
Trimble;11;21;30;18;—;80
NELSONVILLE-YORK 47 (2-6)
Drew Carter 1 2-2 4, Mikey Seel 2 0-0 4, Ethan Gail 5 2-6 13, Joe Tome 3 0-0 8, Austin Thrapp 3 0-0 6, Braydin McKee 0 1-2 1, Jajuan Williams 3 5-8 11, Maleek Williams 0 0-0 0, Brian Johnson 0 0-0 0, Grayden Wickham 0 0-0 0, James Koska 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hall 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 10-19 47; 3-point field goals: 3 (Tome 2, Gail 1)
TRIMBLE 80 (5-1)
Brayden Weber 9 5-6 23, Kyle Kennedy 3 1-1 7, Cameron Kittle 2 0-2 4, Blake Guffey 12 2-3 26, Sawyer Koons 1 1-2 3, Tyler Weber 3 1-2 8, Zach Guffey 2 0-0 4, Austin Wisor 0 3-4 3, Tucker Dixon 0 0-2 0, Willam Freeborn 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 32 13-22 80; 3-point field goals: 1 (Tyler Weber 1)
TEAM STATISTIS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 17-41 (.414), 3-point field goals 3-18 (.167); Trimble 32-55 (.581), 3-point field goals 1-7 (.142); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 10-19 (.526), Trimble 13-22 (.590); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 22 (Gail 9), Trimble 34 (Blake Guffey 10); Assists — Nelsonville-York 7 (Carter, Seel 3 apiece), Trimble 19 (Kittle 6); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 3 (Tome 2), Trimble 0; Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 24, Trimble 17; Steals — Nelsonville-York 9 (Gail 3), Trimble 10 (Blake Guffey 3); Team fouls — Nelsoville-York 18, Trimble 16; JV game — Trimble 41, Nelsonville-York 28
