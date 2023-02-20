The Trimble Tomcats had one more tune-up before going on the road in a couple of days to take on Eastern in the first round of the playoffs. With just a few more days of preparation remaining, Trimble went on the road to Fairfield Christian Academy, falling 60-52 to the Knights.
Michael Clark and Cole Wright each poured in 13 points to led the Tomcats. The two combined for 11-19 shooting from the field while Clark also hit 2-3 shots from deep.
While they ended up on the losing side, The Tomcats seemed to beat out the Knights physicality wise. They out-rebounded them 20-13 while grabbing 10 steals. Trimble was just a little less careful with the ball, recording 22 turnovers compared to 17 from Fairfield Christian.
As a team, the Tomcats shot 45% from the field but had an extremely efficient 57% mark from deep.
In a closely contested game, Trimble faced a 21-16 deficit heading into the halftime break. Both teams seemed to struggle scoring in the third, with the Knights picking up nine points and the Tomcats only grabbing six points.
Trimble had their most efficient quarter in the final frame, pouring in 20 points. Unluckily for them though, the Knights put up the same number and were eventually able to walk away with the eight-point win.
The Tomcats switch focus to the postseason now as they prepare to take on the Eagles on Friday night.
