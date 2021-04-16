STEWART — The Trimble Tomcats and Federal Hocking Lancers went back and forth on the softball diamond, with Trimble striking last.
The Tomcats scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning, leading to an 11-5 victory at Federal Hocking on Friday.
The extra-inning victory improves Trimble's record to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in the Tr-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking drops to 3-4 overall, and 1-3 in the TVC-Hocking.
The game was tied at 3-3 going to the sixth, with each team scoring a run for a 4-4 tie.
Adelynn Stevens reached on an error to lead off the seventh, and would score on Riley Campbell's single for a 5-4 lead.
The Lancers tied the game in the bottom half of the frame to force extra innings. Sydney Martin began the inning with a single, and eventually scored when Mia Basim drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs.
Neither team scored in the eighth inning, but the Tomcats had six runs on four hits.
Briana Orsborne had two hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk for Trimble. She hit a solo home run in the first inning, and added a double in the third inning.
Brandis Bickley was 3 for 5 with three runs and an RBI for Trimble. Kylee Dixon had two hits and three RBIs, while Stevens had two hits, drew two walks and scored two runs.
Martin pitched all nine innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on 14 hits and three walks.
Alexis Wilkes worked all nine innings in the loss for Federal Hocking, striking out 13 and walking five.
Martin, Wilkes and Emma Wilson all had three-hit games for the Lancers, while Samantha Brown, Cheyenne Mayle and Makynlee Baker each had two-hit games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.