SUGAR GROVE — The Trimble Tomcats won an overtime battle against a state-ranked team.
The Tomcats went on the road and won at Berne Union, 46-43 in overtime.
Trimble, ranked No. 5 in the Division IV Associated Press poll, improves to 14-1. The Tomcats also bounced back from their first loss, suffered last Saturday against South Webster.
Berne Union, the No. 9 ranked team in Division IV, fell to 10-3.
Trimble senior Emily Young also joined the 1,000 point club in the victory. She scored 12 points, making five 2-point field goals and both her free throws. She scored 10 points in the second half, including both of her free throws in overtime.
Young joins her teammate Jayne Six as career 1,000 point scorers.
Six also had 12 points in the win on six 2-point field goals. She scored six points in the fourth quarter and two more in overtime.
Laikyn Imler added 10 points for Trimble with four 2-point field goals and a pair of free throws.
Jaylee Orsborne added six points. Briana Orsborne had four points and Lydia Beha scored two points.
The game was tied at 10-10 after one quarter, with Berne Union going ahead 19-16 at halftime. The game was tied at 29-29 at the end of the third quarter and 39-39 at the end of regulation.
The Tomcats won the overtime period 7-4 for the important non-league win.
Trimble won despite the best efforts of Berne Union's Sophia Kline. She scored 32 points, making 10 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and three of her six free throws. She had 31 points in regulation, and made one free throw in overtime.
Lauren Groves added six points for the Rockets, and Baylee Mirgon had five points, as only three players scored for Berne Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.