GLOUSTER — Blake Guffey and Brayden Weber paced the Trimble Tomcats to another victory.
Guffey and Weber each scored 15 points, and Trimble defeated the Waterford Wildcats 59-51 on Friday inside Bill White Gymnasium.
The second win of the season over Waterford improves Trimble’s record to 16-3 overall, and 11-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Guffey added six rebounds, two assists and a steal to his 15 points. Weber had eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block to go with his 15 points.
Trimble trailed 11-9 after a quarter, but pushed ahead 27-19 by halftime. Waterford won the third quarter 17-9 to tie the game at 36-36 going to the fourth, but Trimble took the final frame 23-15 for the victory.
Waterford falls to 7-14 overall, and 5-11 in the TVC-Hocking.
Austin Wisor added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists for Trimble. Tyler Weber scored eight points to go with six rebounds and three assists. Cameron Kittle had five points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals. Sawyer Koons added six points and four rebounds.
Zane Heiss led Waterford with 19 points, while Luke Teters added 11 points.
Trimble hosts South Gallia on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in a TVC-Hocking makeup game.
