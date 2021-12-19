RIO GRANDE — The Trimble Tomcats faced a fourth-quarter deficit against another Division IV powerhouse on Saturday.
The Tomcats were able to rise to the challenge when the game was on the line, continuing their perfect start.
Trimble improved to 7-0, defeating Portsmouth Notre Dame 55-46 in a game played at the University of Rio Grande.
The Tomcats lost to Notre Dame in the regular season a year ago, and faced a 41-37 deficit after three quarters in the rematch.
Jayne Six scored four consecutive points to start the fourth quarter to tie the game, setting the stage for Trimble's comeback.
The Tomcats won the final quarter 18-5, coming up with defensive stops in crunch time.
Notre Dame falls to 4-2.
Emily Young led Trimble in scoring, tallying 20 points. She made four 2-point field goals, a pair of 3s and all six of her free throws. She was perfect on all four of her fourth-quarter free throw attempts.
Laikyn Imler added 18 points, scoring in every quarter. She had five 2-point field goals and made all eight of her free throw attempts.
Six added 11 points, giving Trimble three players in double figures. She was 3 of 5 from the foul line with four 2-point field goals.
Briana Orsborne added six points, as those four seniors scored all of the Tomcats' points.
Annie Dettwiller led Notre Dame with 18 points. Annabelle Ball added nine points, while Katie Strickland scored six points.
The Tomcats' next game will be a battle for first place in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, at Waterford on Thursday.
Trimble and Waterford shared the TVC-Hocking title last season.
