GLOUSTER — As he walked off the field following another shutout win, Trimble Tomcats head coach Phil Faires had a playful smile on his face, as if he wanted to tell a story but first had to politely ask you to stop if you’ve heard this before.
After all, the raucous crowd at Glouster Memorial Stadium had just watched Trimble shut out another TVC-Hocking foe, scoring at will while playing its first stringers, putting the game away in the first quarter, and suffocating the opponent’s offense no matter who was on the field as the Trimble Tomcats shut down the Miller Falcons (2-5, 0-5 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) 48-0.
Yeah, this seems familiar.
“We worked on some plays,” said Coach Faires. “We wanted to get Conner [Wright] a few touches; and we all saw what Cameron [Kittle] can do.”
That’s an understatement. Tailback Conner Wright pretty much scored at will, as he rushed for 104 yards on four carries — three of which were touchdowns. His only reception would have been a touchdown as well, but was flagged downfield for a penalty. Quarterback Cameron Kittle also ran for 103 yards and threw for 144. The star players got their touches.
Most of these touches came in the first quarter, when Trimble (7-0, 5-0 TVC-Hocking) quickly hung 28 points on the scoreboard. Wright opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown rush. He would later add touchdown rushes of 36 and 13 yards. Kittle, Todd Fouts and Will Freeborn added their own touchdown scores later in the game.
The offense picked up large chunks of offense on nearly every play; by the end of the first half, the Tomcats had 360 yards of offense on just 20 plays, for an average of 18 yards per snap. Coach Faires knew that much of the credit had to go to his offensive line.
“The line looked great,” said Faires.
The defense showed up as well, as it pitched its sixth shutout in seven games. Like the four previous TVC-Hocking division foes, the Miller Falcons could not score against the Trimble defense. Newly crowned homecoming king Sawyer Koons led the defensive effort that showed the same intensity on the first play from scrimmage — a Landon Wisor interception — to the end of the game. The Tomcats were on a mission to stay sharp.
“It’s about getting ready for the playoffs,” said Koons. “We look at each week as an opportunity to get better and get ready.”
Next week, the Tomcats have a de facto bye week, as the scheduled opponent Federal Hocking has canceled the rest of its season. Faires has big plans for the week.
“We have some drills to help our guys get ready,” said Faires. “We are a little dinged up, so this will help us get healthy for our game against Southern the following week.”
For now, the Tomcats must be content, as they rolled to another methodical, dominating win.
Trirmble 48, Miller 0
Miller;0;0;0;0;—;0
Trimble;28;14;0;6;—;48
T — Conner Wriight, 32-yard run, (Blake Guffey kick), 11:34 1st
T — Todd Fouts, 9-yard run, (Guffey kick), 8:51, 1st
T — Wright, 36-yard run, (Guffey kick), 6:09, 1st
T — Bryce Downs 60-yard interception return, (Guffey kick), 4:17, 1st
T — Wright, 13-yard run, (Guffey kick), 11:52, 2nd
T — Cameron Kittle, 43-yard run, (Guffey kick), 8:02, 2nd
T — Will Freeborn, 13-yard run, (run failed), 6:24, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;T
First downs;5;14
Plays from scrimmage;32;32
Rushing (plys-yds);20-26;21-275
Passing yards;11;144
Total net yards;37;419
Passes (cmp-att-int);1-8-3;7-11-0
Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;0-0
Penalties;0-0;5-55
Punts (no-avg);4-40.3;0-0.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Miller — Trey McCoy 15-27, Colby Bartley 2-4, Quin McCabe 1-2, Hunter Wellspring 2-(-7); Trimble — Conner Wright 4-104 3 TD, Cameron Kittle 4-103 TD, Tyler Weber 6-40, Will Freeborn 1-13 TD, Todd Fouts 1-9 TD, Ronald Maffin 3-6, Tray Christy 2-0
PASSING
Miller – Colby Bartley 1-8-3-11; Trimble – Cameron Kittle 7-11-0-144
RECEIVING
Miller — Gage Spencer 1-11; Trimble — Austin Wisor 2-53, Tabor Lackey 3-56, Landon Wisor 1-19, Conner Wright 1-16
