BELPRE — The Trimble Tomcats only needed one half and 11 offensive plays to produce another Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory.
Trimble won at Belpre's Ralph Holder Stadium on Friday, 57-8.
The Tomcats ran 11 offensive plays in the game, with eight of them resulting in touchdowns.
The contest was called at halftime, when Belpre didn't have enough healthy players to safely continue the game.
Trimble improves to 5-2 overall, and 3-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
Belpre falls to 2-6 overall, and 1-2 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Tomcats had 293 yards of total offense, with 84 coming through the air and 209 on the ground.
Tabor Lackey threw only three passes, completing all three of them for 84 yards. Two went for touchdowns.
Bryce Downs had 101 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Lackey added 49 yards on two carries, both going for touchdowns.
Max Frank also added 32 yards on two carries and a touchdown. Blake Guffey also added a 27-yard touchdown run.
Guffey caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, with Austin Wisor catching a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Trimble led 7-0 after Lackey's 14-yard touchdown run, and Guffey's extra point.
Belpre actually held an 8-7 lead after Willis Starcher completed a 72-yard pass to Xavior Robinson. Starcher completed a 2-point conversion pass to Jordan Martin.
Trimble led 15-8 on Downs' 44-yard run, and 22-8 on Lackey's 35-yard run.
It was 28-8 when Lackey threw his touchdown pass to Guffey, a 43-yard strike.
Guffey's 27-yard run with four seconds left in the opening quarter lifted Trimble's lead to 35-8.
Lackey's 35-yard touchdown pass to Wisor gave Trimble a 42-8 edge, and it was 50-8 after Downs' 49-yard run and Guffey's 2-point pass to Downs.
The final score came from Frank, a 2-yard run with 49 seconds left in the second quarter for a 57-8 lead.
Starcher completed 5 of 8 passes for Belpre for 86 yards. Robinson caught two passes for 73 yards, while Martin was the Golden Eagles' leading rusher with 17 yards on nine rushing attempts.
Trimble is scheduled to host Southern on Friday.
